Director of Product Design, BP

Job Details

Title: Director of Product Design, Brand Partnerships

Location: This is a fully remote position. If you are located near one of our rewardStyle offices, come have a coffee when you want to socialize!

Full Time Role: (Benefits, 401K etc.)

About rewardStyle: Influencer marketing is a rapidly growing space at the intersection of social media, advertising, and eCommerce. As the creator of this space, we offer the world's premier lifestyle influencers the ability to start their own business. Our technology platform empowers lifestyle influencers with the tools, strategies, and support they need. We ran more than $1B of retail sales through the rewardStyle platform in 2018.

Job Purpose: Our Product Design leaders establish strong partnerships with their Product and Engineering peers, they rally around user problems and seek to solve, delight, and empower those users. They coach, mentor, support, and build diverse and inclusive teams. Product quality takes precedence and is derived by continuously improving standards and processes. This Director of Product Design role will drive the design and user experience strategy for our influencer and brand-facing self-service collaboration platforms while empowering their team of designers to reach their full potential.

Tasks and Responsibilities

Create a strategic design and user experience vision based on business objectives, market trends and user feedback that will inspire our users and help scale our global business

Serve as the voice of the customer and act as a customer experience advocate when considering design decisions that will affect both our users and our business

Act as a cross-functional design leader within the Product Design & Creative team, collaborating with other design leads to evolve and refine our design system, and ensure visual cohesion and engineering efficiency across all user touch-points

Lead improvements in design standards, processes, tools, and team culture to support a continuous improvement approach

Work within brand guidelines to create experiences that reinforce our brand’s style and voice and maintain a close partnership with marketing teams to ensure consistent brand expression across all consumer touchpoints

Contribute UX and Design thought-leadership to a highly collaborative team of designers with a focus on converting strong conceptual thinking and product strategy to impactful and intuitive experiences

Partner with the management team to analyze, design, document and communicate the short and long-term Product Design strategy

Develop a point of view about the customer journey in partnership with stakeholders from across the organization

Adhere to and maintain user testing schedules so that user needs are clear and addressed prior to launch

Develop OKRs for the Product Design team as well as clear KPIs for product and feature launches

Lead team of designers through rapidly evolving complex demands including multiple projects with dependencies on other internal teams

Apply and further develop your experience in developing new approaches to design based on industry best practices

Recruit and develop extraordinary talent, by coaching, managing and mentoring teams of designers

Skills and Requirements

8+ years of experience leading and managing teams of designers with strong domain expertise across your career demonstrating your ability to deliver products with elegant interaction and visual design

Degree in VIsual Design, Interaction Design, Industrial Design, Motion, Architecture, Urban Planning, Graphic Design, HCI, or related field of study (or work experience in lieu of degree)

Master of design tools such as Sketch, Invision, Abstract; understanding of HTML/JavaScript/CSS that informs the design and interaction decisions and ability to create interactive prototypes using HTML and/or prototyping software a big plus

Background includes having launched successful and highly visible digital products for B2B, SaaS, MarTech products

Natural leader with the ability to communicate and inspire all levels of your team

Experience with user research such as surveys, interviews, and usability testing

Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences

Understanding of design systems and patterns, while also staying aware of technological feasibility

Embraces the design thinking process to solve problems

A solid design foundation and aesthetic delivering designs/documents that are simple, informative, and filled with craftsmanship and strong attention of detail

Ability to juggle multiple projects and priorities and effectively deliver in a fast-paced, dynamic agile environment

Respectful when challenging assumptions and give and receive feedback with equal grace

Estimate work, commit and deliver on deadlines and are vocal when risk arises

Ability to influence peers and managers to build consensus

Passionate about developing and mentoring junior design talent

Solid understanding of applications and a mastery of information architecture are a plus.



