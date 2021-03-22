This job has been filled or is no longer active. View all jobs.
Job Details
Brand Designer
Innovatemap is seeking a talented brand designer to join our growing design team.
Who You Are
- You enjoy solving problems through visual and verbal design and communicating complex ideas simply no matter the medium.
- You’re comfortable working within clearly defined systems and pushing boundaries.
- You’re open-handed and quick to ask for an outside perspective.
- You like being challenged. You can move fast. You’re curious and want to keep pace.
- You’re an artist but you know your art exists for business purposes.
- You are excellent at your craft because you are humble. You believe you have a lot to learn.
- You stay current with design and business trends.
- You are detailed, organized and accountable. You are a finisher.
- You don’t take yourself too seriously but still believe design can change the world.
What You’ll Do
- You will work within a collaborative team context to deliver the following to local and national clients:
- brand names, brand identities, brand guides, brand activation
- websites, pitch decks, campaigns
- ebooks, overview sheets, email templates, misc. sales enablement materials
- stationery designs, launch pages, case studies, digital ads
- You will collaborate daily with Innovatemap’s Principal Brand Strategist and Senior Brand Designer.
- You will work with pre-revenue startups, high-growth scale-ups, and non-tech companies.
- You will manage your own workflow and remain highly accountable to your team while delivering quality, multidisciplinary work to multiple clients.
- You may own design initiatives from concept to completion.
- You will be client facing.
- You will work with multiple client teams and be a good teammate to talented individuals from different fields, backgrounds, and geographies.
Requirements
- You will likely have 1-5 years professional experience in visual design or brand design. Years of experience is secondary to how you think and how you work.
- You are coachable.
- You have strong experience in the Adobe Creative Suite (primarily .AI, .INDD, and .PSD)
- You have experience (or an eagerness to learn) Figma.
- You have experience communicating ideas through slide formats like .PPT, .INDD, or .KEY.
- You have a portfolio showcasing your work in a variety of mediums.
- You understand the core principles of brand identity design and website design.
- You are a multidisciplinary visual designer eager to add breadth and depth to your skills.
- You are eager to present your work, even if presenting is an area of growth opportunity today.
- You understand foundational graphic design elements like typography, color usage, composition and layouts.
Nice to have, not required:
- Motion design skills or interests
- Familiarity with Squarespace, Wix, Webflow, or WordPress
- An eagerness to think and work outside your core responsibilities
- An interest in short-form writing or micro-copy
- Illustration skills
- Emerging design disciplines (AR, 3D, Generative design)
- You may have read this job description and didn’t check every box. Then you saw that as a welcome challenge.
If this sounds like you, we would love to talk.
This position is located in Indianapolis, IN or NYC and will be expected to be on-site at least 2 days a week.