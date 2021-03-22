Job Details

Innovatemap is seeking a talented brand designer to join our growing design team.

Who You Are

You enjoy solving problems through visual and verbal design and communicating complex ideas simply no matter the medium.

You’re comfortable working within clearly defined systems and pushing boundaries.

You’re open-handed and quick to ask for an outside perspective.

You like being challenged. You can move fast. You’re curious and want to keep pace.

You’re an artist but you know your art exists for business purposes.

You are excellent at your craft because you are humble. You believe you have a lot to learn.

You stay current with design and business trends.

You are detailed, organized and accountable. You are a finisher.

You don’t take yourself too seriously but still believe design can change the world.

What You’ll Do

You will work within a collaborative team context to deliver the following to local and national clients:

brand names, brand identities, brand guides, brand activation

websites, pitch decks, campaigns

ebooks, overview sheets, email templates, misc. sales enablement materials

stationery designs, launch pages, case studies, digital ads

You will collaborate daily with Innovatemap’s Principal Brand Strategist and Senior Brand Designer.

You will work with pre-revenue startups, high-growth scale-ups, and non-tech companies.

You will manage your own workflow and remain highly accountable to your team while delivering quality, multidisciplinary work to multiple clients.

You may own design initiatives from concept to completion.

You will be client facing.

You will work with multiple client teams and be a good teammate to talented individuals from different fields, backgrounds, and geographies.

Requirements

You will likely have 1-5 years professional experience in visual design or brand design. Years of experience is secondary to how you think and how you work.

You are coachable.

You have strong experience in the Adobe Creative Suite (primarily .AI, .INDD, and .PSD)

You have experience (or an eagerness to learn) Figma.

You have experience communicating ideas through slide formats like .PPT, .INDD, or .KEY.

You have a portfolio showcasing your work in a variety of mediums.

You understand the core principles of brand identity design and website design.

You are a multidisciplinary visual designer eager to add breadth and depth to your skills.

You are eager to present your work, even if presenting is an area of growth opportunity today.

You understand foundational graphic design elements like typography, color usage, composition and layouts.

Nice to have, not required:

Motion design skills or interests

Familiarity with Squarespace, Wix, Webflow, or WordPress

An eagerness to think and work outside your core responsibilities

An interest in short-form writing or micro-copy

Illustration skills

Emerging design disciplines (AR, 3D, Generative design)

You may have read this job description and didn’t check every box. Then you saw that as a welcome challenge.

If this sounds like you, we would love to talk.

This position is located in Indianapolis, IN or NYC and will be expected to be on-site at least 2 days a week.



