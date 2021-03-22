Job Details

Tee-MD was founded in late 2019 by a small group of doctors and engineers. Tee-MD is a series of medical devices and software applications designed for patients and doctors. The company resides in a state-of-the-art office in the heart of Sydney, Australia.

The Role:

Working alongside a small group of designers and engineers, using your experience as a UI/UX Designer you will be designing medical apps, web applications and websites. You will be creative with a high attention to detail and a keen interest in the medical field with a drive to learn more! This is a fantastic opportunity to develop your skills and learn how to design and create products for the medical world. Since this is a small but multi-talented team, you should also be able to take on a range of UI tasks, ranging from wireframes, design, and user experience, to making app icons and graphics, and web style sheets.





What you’ll do:

Create designs and interactions for all front-end interfaces of medical platforms (responsive web, iOS and Android apps).

Work with existing assets to achieve the best possible outcomes in the time to launch.

Collaborate with the Software Engineering and Product teams to develop and build new features and enhancements.

Deliver specifications within given timeframes and budget constraints.

Making style sheets, write detailed and clear specifications for the front-end development team, so they can efficiently translate UI/UX design to code and produce visual elements of the platform.

Work with the wider team to ensure brand consistency across all internal and external channels.





What we Offer:

Work/life balance – with a strong culture inspired by family values, we focus on work/life balance with reasonable work hours and flexible working conditions.

Innovative Equipment – work with state-of-the-art and market leading technology and equipment.

Competitive Salary Package – attractive salary package with opportunity for bonuses.

Ongoing Development – ongoing training, support, and growth opportunities.

Supportive environment – receive ongoing recognition as well as encouragement and support to expand skills and try new things.





Requirements:

2+ years of practical experience in human-centred design and design thinking methodologies.

Strong UI and design sensibilities.

Ability to create low and high-fidelity wireframes/maps of user flows and interactive mock-ups and presentations (for example, Sketch, Invision, XD, Figma etc) to demonstrate new products and features.

Experience with asset pipelines for Android, iOS and web

Highly proficient in the Adobe suite including (Photoshop, Illustrator and XD).

Excellent communication skills.

Quick learner with the ability to acquire new skills as needed.

A passion for problem solving and building products that engage.

High level of creativity and attention to detail.

Training and/or degree in Design/Psychology/UX/Computer Science/Engineering or relevant field is desirable.

A portfolio to demonstrate experience and design style.





Industry

Medical Device

Employment Type

Full-time



