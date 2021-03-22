UI/UX Designer
Tee-MD was founded in late 2019 by a small group of doctors and engineers. Tee-MD is a series of medical devices and software applications designed for patients and doctors. The company resides in a state-of-the-art office in the heart of Sydney, Australia.
The Role:
Working alongside a small group of designers and engineers, using your experience as a UI/UX Designer you will be designing medical apps, web applications and websites. You will be creative with a high attention to detail and a keen interest in the medical field with a drive to learn more! This is a fantastic opportunity to develop your skills and learn how to design and create products for the medical world. Since this is a small but multi-talented team, you should also be able to take on a range of UI tasks, ranging from wireframes, design, and user experience, to making app icons and graphics, and web style sheets.
What you’ll do:
- Create designs and interactions for all front-end interfaces of medical platforms (responsive web, iOS and Android apps).
- Work with existing assets to achieve the best possible outcomes in the time to launch.
- Collaborate with the Software Engineering and Product teams to develop and build new features and enhancements.
- Deliver specifications within given timeframes and budget constraints.
- Making style sheets, write detailed and clear specifications for the front-end development team, so they can efficiently translate UI/UX design to code and produce visual elements of the platform.
- Work with the wider team to ensure brand consistency across all internal and external channels.
What we Offer:
- Work/life balance – with a strong culture inspired by family values, we focus on work/life balance with reasonable work hours and flexible working conditions.
- Innovative Equipment – work with state-of-the-art and market leading technology and equipment.
- Competitive Salary Package – attractive salary package with opportunity for bonuses.
- Ongoing Development – ongoing training, support, and growth opportunities.
- Supportive environment – receive ongoing recognition as well as encouragement and support to expand skills and try new things.
Requirements:
- 2+ years of practical experience in human-centred design and design thinking methodologies.
- Strong UI and design sensibilities.
- Ability to create low and high-fidelity wireframes/maps of user flows and interactive mock-ups and presentations (for example, Sketch, Invision, XD, Figma etc) to demonstrate new products and features.
- Experience with asset pipelines for Android, iOS and web
- Highly proficient in the Adobe suite including (Photoshop, Illustrator and XD).
- Excellent communication skills.
- Quick learner with the ability to acquire new skills as needed.
- A passion for problem solving and building products that engage.
- High level of creativity and attention to detail.
- Training and/or degree in Design/Psychology/UX/Computer Science/Engineering or relevant field is desirable.
- A portfolio to demonstrate experience and design style.
Industry
- Medical Device
Employment Type
Full-time