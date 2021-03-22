Job Details

3D DESIGNER

ABOUT US

Harper+Scott makes branded goods rooted in lifestyle, art and fashion for clients like Sephora, Netflix, and Absolut. We are a new-age company revolutionizing the stale landscape of marketing and private label merchandise through thoughtful Design and unparalleled lead times. We now work with over 100 brands who continually look to us for our thought leadership and innovative product design; and that list is growing exponentially.

JOB DESCRIPTION

We are a young company at a pivotal point of growth looking for a 3D Designer to join our lean creative studio. On any given day, you will help source materials, design a product for one of our diverse set of clients, render a photo-real image of our design propositions, pull together a presentation, create packaging graphics, develop tech specs, review samples, and communicate with our client or overseas production team.





This is a soup-to-nuts opportunity with wide exposure to the production process as well as some of the top brands in the world. We are looking for people hungry to learn, make beautiful things, and push our company forward.

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE

- BFA in Industrial Design, 3D modeling, or comparable blend of education/experience

- 3-5 years work experience, preferably at an agency.

- Critical thinking skills with the ability to persuasively critique design

- Ability to communicate ideas through 2D/hand sketching.

- Knowledge of package design and basic industrial design concepts as well as common manufacturing processes and materials.

- Good understanding of basic mechanical design concepts

- Ability to create design concepts for a wide range of styles and brand guidelines

- Ability to work quickly and creatively on multiple projects with short timelines and multitask fluidly

-





REQUIRED TECHNICAL SKILLS

- Highly proficient in Keyshot with demonstrable understanding of complex material creation; a strong sense of lighting, composition and camera setting.

- Highly proficient in Solidworks with the ability to quickly create a conceptual 3D model for visualization and client presentations and ability to replicate existing products from photographs or samples in 3D.

- Proficiency in Illustrator and Photoshop with ability create/alter images for 3D rendering use, labels, textures, decals, etc.









If we sound like a match please reach out with your resume and portfolio. Applications without both of these assets will not be considered.



