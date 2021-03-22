Job Details

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

ABOUT US

Harper+Scott makes branded goods and private label merchandise for clients like Sephora, Netflix, and Absolut. We make it all. We make it better.

JOB DESCRIPTION

We are a young company at a pivotal point of growth looking for a multi-disciplinary designer to join our lean team of creatives. Together we pool experience from various backgrounds such as Packaging Design, Industrial Design, Fashion Design, Photography, Branding, and 3D Rendering. We are looking for someone with a strong Graphic/Packaging Design background, preferably in a high-end consumer space such as Fashion, Beauty, Liquor and/or Lifestyle.





Day to day, we work on developing custom private label and/or promotional products for our favorite brands. Our designers are in the unique situation of being exposed to the end to end production process, including but not limited to:

- Research and Concepting

- Trend Reporting

- Product Design (Including material sourcing, Developing Technical Packs, and Photoshop Rendering)

- Textile pattern creation

- Artwork and illustrated asset development

- Print Design

- Packaging Design

- Presentation Design

- Sample review and overseas communication





This is a soup-to-nuts opportunity with wide exposure to the production process as well as some of the top brands in the world. We are looking for people hungry to learn, make beautiful things, and push our company forward.

REQUIRED SKILLS

You have proven experience in graphic/packaging design with strong capabilities in Photoshop and Illustrator.

You have an innate interest in fashion and beauty with a nuanced understanding of brand differentiators.

You have an eye for luxury with the ability to translate it to mass appeal.

You are a fast but thorough learner who addresses every task with an equal amount of care.

You adhere to timelines and know how and when to communicate upwards when issues arise.

You are a strong team collaborator with the ability to self-manage.





If we sound like a match, please reach out with your portfolio and a note telling us a little more about yourself. Applications without portfolios will not be considered.



