Job Details

Hi, we’re Trust & Will. We’re making estate planning simple, affordable, and accessible with a design-first approach and amazing customer support. Since launching in 2017, we have hundreds of thousands of happy customers using our complete suite of products nationwide. We’ve raised $23M to date from some of the leading names in venture capital who all believe in our mission to provide families a better way to plan for the future.

About the Role

We’re looking for an experienced Product Designer to work directly with our Product team on transforming the world of estate planning.

As part of the Product team at Trust & Will, you’ll be instrumental in improving and expanding our current product - giving us a leading edge in user experience and data-driven design. Through collaboration with other members of our product team (currently 11), you’ll be responsible for supporting new features and products, improving our user flows, and driving innovation, working closely with our Head of Design. This is a great opportunity to play a pivotal role between design, engineering, and data analytics in a fast-paced startup as we continue to scale our platform in terms of users, products, and team members.

About you

You have 3+ years of product design experience. You care as much about the way something works as the way it's implemented into code to create an elegant and seamless user interface and experience. You understand how brand plays a key role in defining an experience and strive for the best possible implementation across any channel. You want to work with a talented and driven team that pushes you to improve your craft and make a meaningful impact with your work.

You’ve worked in multi-disciplinary product teams, working and alongside other designers and developers; ideally, this would be in the form of another digital product at scale. You’re open to sharing knowledge and improving our standards and team processes, be it through design reviews, user interviews, or other methods. You love to use tests and data to justify your design decisions and can understand requirements to define solutions to get the results that are needed.





You Will

Work directly with designers and engineers to design and implement new features

Collaborate with our data analytics team to understand and measure the impact of new and existing features

Find and address UX issues with data-driven solutions

Support the creation and implementation of the product design system

Participate in product roadmapping and feature discussions

Assist in building new features and products as part of cross-functional teams, ensuring that our brand standards are upheld and design patterns are adhered to

Improve existing features, keeping them in line with best practices and new technologies

Propose and determine new uses of technology and tools to improve UX and solve problems with an understanding of how the technology works and will integrate into the product

Gain an understanding of our business, our customers, and our domain, allowing you to use your judgment to make independent decisions

Share your knowledge/experience/interests with the team - be it through design commentary, UX reviews, etc.

Learn new skills and techniques that improve your own work as well as the rest of the teams

Help shape the future of product design at Trust & Will, highlighting areas we can improve, sharing ideas, and helping in hiring new team members

Requirements

3+ years working on world-class consumer experiences across mobile and web

Experience working in and collaborating with cross-functional teams in design, engineering, and marketing

Experience working with a consumer web application

Ability to understand and cultivate customer insights through extensive research methodologies

Comfortable working with Google Analytics, Heap, Tableau, Grafana and other modern data analytics tools

Experience working with data science teams to pull key insights from data findings

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Strong analytical skills paired with a data-informed mindset

Self-aware with a strong desire to learn and continuously improve

Bonus Points For

HTML & CSS knowledge

Ability to create lightweight, rapid prototypes

Benefits & Perks

Flexible time off

Excellent medical, dental, and vision coverage for you and your dependents

Home office set up allowance

401k

Commuter benefits

Parental leave

Equity

Professional development support

Work alongside the founding team and help shape the future of the company while transforming an entire industry

Closing

Even though we are a remote team, we would prefer to hear from candidates who are located in the US. All interviews will be conducted remotely. All new and existing Trust & Willers will continue to work remotely for the foreseeable future as we transition to a remote-first team.

======

Ensuring a diverse and inclusive workplace where we learn from each other is core to Trust & Will's values. We welcome people of different backgrounds, experiences, abilities, and perspectives. We are an equal opportunity employer and a pleasant and supportive place to work.