Senior Product Designer

Semaphore is looking for an experienced Product Designer to join our tightly-knit Product team. You will work to craft beautiful and functional experiences for our users.

As a Product Designer, you’ll be responsible for all stages in the design process: from understanding user needs to wire-framing and designing end-to-end flows and creating functional prototypes. You will be in charge of designing products that solve problems in a simple and elegant way while taking care of every detail.

At Semaphore, we have developed an industry-leading platform for Continuous Integration and Deployment. Our success is rooted in a deep care for UX. We are making engineering teams more productive, by delivering a simple and easy-to-use solution for a complex problem. We work in small and highly effective teams, so every team member is vital to the success of the company.

We are passionate about providing a remote, flexible and supportive work culture. Collaboration is in our DNA. At the moment, we require people to work from a location of at least 4 hours overlap from 9 - 5 PM CET.

Responsibilities

Take ownership of design ideas through the research, ideation, wireframing & prototyping phases to the final well-polished and beautifully crafted experiences

Work closely with our product and engineers to define the best way to approach a problem

Lead the production process by supporting the idea through the creative process to final sign off and implementation with engineering

Know when to move fast by making low-fi sketches and when to apply attention to detail by producing pixel-perfect interfaces

Requirements

Be a strong addition to our team from day one. Ideally, you have 4+ years of experience in designing world-class products with a focus on the end-user.

Ability to think at a high level about product strategy and clearly articulate design decisions.

Good attention to detail so our product has a consistent look and feel throughout.

Strong working knowledge of HTML and CSS. We use Tachyons. Basic JavaScript skills are a plus.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Being self-managed and capable of making effective decisions.

Benefits

Working at Semaphore

The impact of working on a product that's competing on a global market.

Join a small team of around 25 full-time people who love what they do.

A healthy 40-hour work week, friendly and supportive work environment.

Competitive salary.

Company retreats.

Space to learn continuously and choose the tools and equipment for your job

Paid trips to conferences and books of your choice.

Interact with developers that use Semaphore and talk about the latest and greatest way to develop and ship software.

Paid membership at a fitness club of your choice

Semaphore is an equal opportunity employer. Consistent with our mission of serving a diverse and global audience, we value a diverse workforce and inclusive culture which reflects that. We encourage applications from all qualified individuals without regard to race, colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, national origin, marital status, disability, and veteran status.



