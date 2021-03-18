Job Details

Able’s technology teams consist of exceptional product designers, software engineers, product managers, and all-around company builders. The teams we build work with our clients to start, accelerate, and grow impact through technology. Our teams are capable of addressing every stage of the technology venture lifecycle and we enjoy a significant competitive advantage on day one by drawing from our portfolio of proven practices, internal tools, and intellectual property.

We are seeking a Principal Product Designer to join our growing team. As a Principal Product Designer, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and develop products that address real user and business needs and foster a world-class design culture.

What you will be doing

Listen to our clients’ business problems and leverage your design and product strategy experience to develop solutions for them

Collaborate with leadership and other key stakeholders to define the vision for our clients’ products and features

Design concepts, user flows, user interfaces, and prototypes that solve complex product design problems

Collaborate with Product Managers and Software Engineers to ship value early and often

Participate in the business development process to help shape ideas and pitch potential new clients

Embody and establish a strong design culture within the team, acting as a mentor to fellow designers

What we are looking for

A minimum of 10 years working as a Product Designer on web and mobile products

A portfolio with a collection of products that demonstrates great user experience, strong UI solutions, and thoughtful interaction design

Experience designing and shipping products in a fast-paced, agency environment

A strong ability to work through ambiguity and execute on everything from high-level product direction to nitty-gritty UI details

A focus on outcome-driven design that truly aligns with business and user needs

A strong ability to sell your ideas to key stakeholders

A passion for digital products that translates to a deep knowledge of contemporary design patterns, trends, and best practices

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Must be authorized to work in the U.S.

Our Core Values

Champion Outcomes Over Effort ; You take ownership of problems and emphasize that the results created are more important than the time we spend or the approach that we take

; You take ownership of problems and emphasize that the results created are more important than the time we spend or the approach that we take Contribute to the Solution ; You are responsible for identifying issues, and doing what you can to help solve them

; You are responsible for identifying issues, and doing what you can to help solve them Put People First ; You emphasize people and relationships over process or ideas. You seek to build and reinforce trust with colleagues and clients

; You emphasize people and relationships over process or ideas. You seek to build and reinforce trust with colleagues and clients Commit to Diversity ; You contribute to a world where everyone can be themself, together

; You contribute to a world where everyone can be themself, together Get Better Every Day; You believe we all have the ability to improve and we're driven to help everyone be the best they can be

About Able

Able builds technology products in a portfolio model. We believe that people, teams, and processes are more important than the ideas themselves, so we’ve focused on bringing great people together, and investing in their growth.

We’ve built products in a variety of industries. Everything from media to finance to toys to healthcare. Sometimes we work with management teams to help their businesses grow faster or unlock value using technology. Each time, we look for opportunities to leverage technology built at the portfolio-level to drive value faster.

Able is committed to inclusion and diversity and is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or veteran status.