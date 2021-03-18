Product Designer (UI/UX)

Job Details

About Groww

Groww is an investment platform built around the belief that everyone should be able to invest and grow their wealth easily.

Our mission is clear: make investing simple, transparent, and accessible to everyone.

When we started investing more than 10 years ago, it took a considerable amount of time and effort to get started because of the complexity and the lack of transparency. When we look around today, things haven't changed at all. Investing is still a very complex thing and good financial advice is limited to only a select few. The stats say it all - in a country of 1.3 billion, there are less than 20 million investors, while a vast majority lose billions of rupees by keeping it idle in the banks.

About the Design team

Designing a platform that’s simple and transparent for millions of Indians is a bold, incredibly rewarding mission. Hence, our design has been the secret sauce to our meteoric ‘growwth’ in the past.

Each design team member is empowered to own problems, drive solutions, and is accountable to our business goals. We are an extremely driven team with a massive influence on how our product works, not just how it looks. We iterate constantly, push the boundaries,, and set new standards for investment platforms everyday. We still have a long journey ahead of us.

We are looking for more designers to join our mission and raise the bar of what’s possible. Come, join us!

What you’ll do

Collaborate with designers, product managers, engineers, data scientists, and content strategists to define problems & goals; map user flows, prototype interactions, and launch new products and services.

Design product concepts that balance vision, craft, speed, and business needs.

Craft every detail of new product features, from idea to UX to pixel-perfect execution.

Run projects end to end with engineers to drive your vision to the finish line.

Create new interactions that are intuitive, practical, and convergent. Evolve our design system intentionally as we scale.

What we’re looking for

You have well-rounded skills and 2+ years of experience in running projects independently end to end.

You can create clear, intuitive, and visually appealing human interfaces.

You can untangle vague conceptual problems, and have a sharp intuition for the most accessible mental models and flows, so users can immediately start gaining value out of the product.

You're a good listener who collaborates well with different stakeholders. You observe and internalize all inputs and feedback to help you reach an optimal decision.

You care about the business needs, implications, and practicality of your designs.

Bonus

You have experience working in fast-paced startups where tradeoffs in speed and quality are everyday rituals.

You bring unique strengths and perspectives to the team. We're looking to build a diverse team where our skills and experience can complement each other.

You invest in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, etc in your free time or have a genuine curiosity in this space. However, we do believe learning these investment products and tools can very well be done on-the-job.

You have cross-platform design experiences (Web, Android, iOS, WatchOS, AR/VR)



