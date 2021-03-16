Job Details

Who We Are

WillowTree is an award-winning digital product agency driven by innovation and grounded in strategy and user-centered design. We create long-term partnerships with the world’s leading brands to design and build digital flagship products crucial to their core business. We are one of the largest independent digital firms in the US. Some of our clients include HBO, National Geographic, Anheuser-Busch, and PepsiCo.

The Opportunity

As a Senior Product Designer at WillowTree, you’ll lead design engagements for a variety of large and/or complex projects with minimal oversight. You’ll drive the design direction, and then make it happen!

We understand our responsibility to create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive place within the tech industry, while pushing to make our industry more representative. Because of this responsibility, we need candidates who value diversity and inclusion through their work, team collaboration, or mentorship. So in your cover letter, we encourage you to reflect on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

*In response to the pandemic, our team members have the option to work remotely. Once it is safe to return, this role will be based in our Charlottesville, VA office. Non-local candidates are encouraged to apply as we provide relocation assistance.

Responsibilities

Collaborate daily with a multidisciplinary team of Software Engineers, Researchers, Strategists, and Project Managers

Lead ideation sessions, workshops, demos, and presentations with clients on-site

Establish design schedules, ensure final visual design concepts are on-brand, on-budget, and deliver on product strategy goals.

You’ll sketch, wireframe, build IA, motion design, and run usability tests

Prototype to communicate the “look” and “feel” of a project using InVision, Framer, or Principle

Collaborate with design peers to ensure designs are conceptually sound

Ensure content strategy and design are aligned

You’ll build cohesive and lightweight design systems

Continuously iterate your designs to stay current with mobile trends

Give and receive design critique to help constantly refine and push our work

Mentor new product designers and interns on visual and interaction design, problem-solving, client communication, and team interaction

Push for and create inclusive, accessible design for all

You’ll help set the bar for WillowTree’s 5 Design Principles

Qualifications

You’ve been designing digital products for 5-7+ years

A portfolio that exemplifies strong visual design and a focus on defining the user experience

You’ve proudly shipped and launched several products

A strong understanding of typography, layout, color, and advanced design principles

You’re a conceptual thinker that can translate customer needs, behaviors, and project requirements

Experience effectively presenting and communicating your design decisions to clients and team members

You’re knowledgeable of what’s possible on modern digital platforms in addition to an understanding of platform design standards (e.g. HIG, Material Design)

You're empathetic to client needs and can help find solutions if problems arise

A commitment to being a trusted mentor and thought leader

You prefer face-to-face over remote interaction — and you know exactly when to get on a plane to present or solve issues with clients in person.

Even if you don’t have expertise in all of the qualifications listed, we value new perspectives and backgrounds and encourage you to apply. We’re committed to building a diverse company that reflects the diversity of our users. We’re committed to growth-mindset.

Why WillowTree?

We offer a place to be yourself.

Our differences, both visible and invisible, benefit our teams, our communities, and the products we craft. That’s why WillowTree strives to build a team with diverse backgrounds, skills, and perspectives. You’ll work hard here; however, we’ll balance that with a culture that supports your growth and cares about your well-being. We’re committed to creating an environment of inclusion — a place where every Tree can thrive.

We want you to reach your fullest potential and part of your professional development at WillowTree will include dedicated time to innovate on passion projects and an annual stipend to fund your professional pursuits.

WillowTree celebrates our differences and provides equal employment opportunities to all team members and applicants without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws. Diverse teams build better products. We acknowledge that the tech industry especially lacks opportunity for those who are of non-traditional backgrounds and in underrepresented groups. In order to create the best products for everyone, we know that it's important for our team to reflect the diversity of our users, and we are committed to being the change we want to see.