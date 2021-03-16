Sr. Digital Product Designer

Job Details

Lovepop is on a mission to create one billion magical moments and be the best place in the world for hungry, creative problem-solvers. We were first introduced to America on Shark Tank in December 2015 and we have been on a rocket ship ride ever since. We are hiring a Senior Digital UX / Product Designer to lead the digital design of an expansive product set including e-commerce, new feature initiatives, and future mobile platforms. Our site must be fast, frictionless, delightful, and engineered to maximize value for Lovepop and our customers. Our Senior Designer will be interfacing daily with engineering, customer happiness, and marketing to create ecommerce and customized digital experiences that rival the delight of our amazing physical products.

What you'll do here:

Collaborate closely with the product and engineering teams to build a deep understanding of customers, learn how Lovepop can fit into their lives, and define and develop the interactive experiences for Lovepop.com

Work in an Agile framework to deliver designs and see new features made real at a rapid pace

Design and prototype digital solutions to customer and business problems from paper sketch to polished UI. Deliver pixel-perfect mockups and assets to the engineering team to build from.

Create an interaction and visual language system we can extend through our entire digital experience

Work cross-functionally with Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) team to test hypotheses and bring elegant solutions to life

Collaborate with engineering teams ensuring that every product feature we release abides by best UX practices

Ideate and innovate to find opportunities to create magic for our customers. Contribute to the team’s strategic thinking and prioritization for the roadmap.





what you'll bring to the table:

Empathy: You have an approach to design that is user-centric and customer-focused

Passion: You are meticulous in your craft. You’re never short of opinions. You have a passion for any design solutions you create, and look forward to a healthy ego-less debate within the team

Collaboration: You love working with developers, marketers, and other designers to get something out the door for customers to try. You are comfortable leading divergent explorations with the team and then bringing them in to converge on right-sized solutions. You seek feedback early and often, and you create an inclusive environment that encourages participation and the expertise of others. You say what you mean and you do what you say, making a meaningful contribution that allows the team to deliver results.

Strong Design Experience: You’re confident in your use of interaction design, typography, color theory, usability principles, etc. You have a track record of good design, prototyping, and testing as part of your design process to create brilliant digital solutions to consumer problems. You have worked with (and ideally built) design systems as a part of your process. You are comfortable working across the UX design spectrum (research, flows, visual design, etc)

Grit: You understand that working within constraints, compensating for evolving products, and being receptive to customer feedback is how we deliver the best experience solutions. You know that building an exceptional customer experience isn’t easy and that there will be challenges and obstacles along the way, but that excites and energizes you. You can see the long-term value the team is building, and you stay optimistic about our ability to move the needle.

Analytical Thinking: You care about using information (data and research, quantitative and qualitative) to come up with ideas as well as to back up your work and drive decision-making.

Magic: You have a drive to trim friction and inject fun into every interaction you build, to make our customer experience as magical as possible.

Big-Picture Thinking: You are keen to prioritize high-priority projects, and you develop smart and creative solutions that balance customer and business needs. You are just as comfortable talking about high level strategy as you are getting in the weeds and hashing out the details.





You'll be great if you have:

5+ years of experience working in a similar role at a consumer facing, design centric organization

Strong ability to optimize our e-commerce experience, with particular expertise in e-comm generally and conversion rate optimization specifically

Understanding of how user funnels work, what KPIs matter and how to impact them

A history working within an agile/lean environment

A talent for being scrappy and figuring out problems without explicit guidelines

Participated in Design Sprints either internally or for clients to deliver beautiful and functional design solutions

Supported building actionable brand standards to enable teams to work quickly and with autonomy

Designed mobile experiences and think mobile-first when designing websites

Love designing micro-interactions and animations that surprise and delight users

Entrepreneurial and detailed mindset, with a bias for customer focused innovation, leveraging data wherever possible

Are not afraid to ask “why”

Words that resonate with you-Empathy, Magic, Outcomes, Usability

Lovepop is headquartered in Boston, MA, however, is embracing work remotely across the US.