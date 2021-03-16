Lead Designer

Job Details

Work for a rapidly growing early stage start up, already consistently profitable and generating revenue. Receive and negotiate on an equity package. We are looking for serious and dedicated individuals who want a piece of an ambitious project that currently is seeing very good numbers. Company has seen 10x growth in the last 14 months in MRR and ARR.





Help design UI/UX for online web and mobile based interaction platform for traders and investors to collaborate in real-time.

Web Design

Email Campaign Design

Others





Work on two separate projects and switch between them when necessary:

APP: http://app.alpha.xtrades.net





Sample Designs:

https://www.figma.com/file/NJt4kyzF8l0Hdt0WrgSNjo/Xtrade-Wireframes?node-id=0%3A1

Pay Ranges from $100K - $140K/Year + Equity





Send your application to kevin@enhancedinvestor.com (resume and sample work required)