Lead Designer
Work for a rapidly growing early stage start up, already consistently profitable and generating revenue. Receive and negotiate on an equity package. We are looking for serious and dedicated individuals who want a piece of an ambitious project that currently is seeing very good numbers. Company has seen 10x growth in the last 14 months in MRR and ARR.
- Help design UI/UX for online web and mobile based interaction platform for traders and investors to collaborate in real-time.
- Web Design
- Email Campaign Design
- Others
Work on two separate projects and switch between them when necessary:
APP: http://app.alpha.xtrades.net
Sample Designs:
https://www.figma.com/file/NJt4kyzF8l0Hdt0WrgSNjo/Xtrade-Wireframes?node-id=0%3A1
Pay Ranges from $100K - $140K/Year + Equity
Send your application to kevin@enhancedinvestor.com (resume and sample work required)