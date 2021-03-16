Brand Designer & Adventure Lover 🚴 🏔 ⛷

Job Details

About komoot

Millions of people experience real-life adventures with our apps. We help people all over the world discover the best hiking and biking routes, empowering our users to explore more of the great outdoors. And we’re good at it: Google and Apple have listed us as one of their Apps of the Year numerous times—and, with more than 16 million users and 100,000 five-star reviews - komoot is on its way to becoming one of the most popular cycling and hiking platforms. Join our fully remote team of 65+ people and change the way people explore!





About the role

As our new brand designer you will help us build the most loved, lived and relatable brand in the outdoor community. You’ll join a kick ass team which gets to play with generous media, ads and community event budgets – a job every sane communication designer would want, and one every talented designer deserves! With over 17 million users, our platform ensures your work will be seen and heard.

At komoot we want to make great adventures accessible to everyone... and welcome all prospective applicants.

Ready for your next adventure?

What you will do

Team up with our design team to create brand assets and campaigns for a wide variety of uses and mediums.

Design and implement beautiful campaigns to inspire millions of outdoor enthusiasts.

Use your various design skills for a diverse range of communication assets — such as campaign landing pages, social media assets, and mobile ads.

Test and optimize your work to ensure our message reaches our target audience.

Working alongside our design and marketing teams, develop and refine our visual language to strengthen our brand identity.

Why you will love it

You’ll work in a flat hierarchy structure, where ideas are heard and implemented without multiple levels of gatekeeping.

You’ll enjoy an environment where creative freedom is valued, and unhindered by client demands or controlling bosses.

Your designs will have real impact as you help us in shaping komoot’s emerging brand identity.

You have the freedom to organize yourself the way you work best, using the tools you love.

Your work will inspire millions of cyclists, hikers and outdoor enthusiasts all over the world.

We let you work from wherever you want, be it a beach, the mountains, our headquarters in Potsdam or anywhere that lies between the time zones UTC-1 and UTC+3.

You will be successful in this position if you

Have 2+ years of experience in communications design.

Have a wide design skill set that you use to visualize ideas and concepts.

Have a working knowledge of video editing and motion design.

Have a hands-on attitude and are highly self-driven.

Designing and coding emails skills are a plus.

Understand how to analyse the research, find the opportunities for brand growth and use your creativity to surprise and engage our community.





Sound like you?

We want to hear from you! Please send us the following: