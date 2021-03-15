Job Details

We are a bold marketing agency built for brands who need results now. Our data-fueled strategies help brands rise above the competition with culturally relevant high-performance creative solutions that generate energy, action and revenue.

We’re hiring a Associate UX Director to work in any of our offices or remotely. Our Associate UX Director is a research minded digital experience pro with proven experience in all areas of the user-centered strategy and design process and has a passion and zeal for data-driven design and understanding user needs. In our team environment, this role will work closely with strategists, designers, developers, account leads, creatives and clients from the point of problem discovery to solution execution.

Here's what you’ll be doing in this progressive opportunity:

Define the user experience through personas, customer journey maps, user flows, IA diagrams, wireframes and interactive prototypes.

Perform user testing and research to optimize the experience for targeted audiences through rapid iteration

Collaborate effectively with other designers, both providing and receiving thoughtful, constructive, data-driven feedback.

Effectively communicate design decisions to peers, account teams and clients.

Understand business goals and to advance client’s strategy through design

Monitor evolving design trends and best practices

Contribute to thought leadership on design.

Create, document and evangelize design standards and principles.

Applies a strong understanding of primary and secondary research and data to deliver personas, usability studies, data analysis and other UX/CX deliverables.

Measures impact of decisions on user behavior and outcomes

Adheres to agreed-upon delivery schedule coordinated with project management

Participates in new business development as requested

Willingness to roll up your sleeves and help with projects beyond your core job responsibilities

Desired Background, Experience and Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in User Experience, Computer Science, HCI, Information Architecture or a related field.

5+ years of experience designing small to large-scale applications for web and mobile.

Understanding of user interface design patterns and user-centered design methodologies

Expert knowledge of the necessary software: eg: Sketch, Adobe CS, InVision plus additional prototyping software.

Highly conceptual and proven ability to deliver a digital brand experience.

High level of understanding around current UX and CX best practices.

Strong portfolio demonstrating user experience knowledge and clean design sense.



