Creative Digital Book

I am looking for a designer who has experience in creating stunning editorial-style deliverables for a digital book needed to represent a new tech project I have. I need someone who has an understanding of fonts, spacing, pagination and instilling continuity throughout the project. The end result should look like a high end magazine/coffee table book.


Please apply for this position if you are available to start immediately. Remote work is ok, however I would like for you to come to Miami if possible to work on this together. Travel and hotel would be covered by me.

Peah Capital
Job Type
Freelance
Location
Miami Beach, FL
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Mar 15, 2021
