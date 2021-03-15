Creative Digital Book

Job Details

I am looking for a designer who has experience in creating stunning editorial-style deliverables for a digital book needed to represent a new tech project I have. I need someone who has an understanding of fonts, spacing, pagination and instilling continuity throughout the project. The end result should look like a high end magazine/coffee table book.





Please apply for this position if you are available to start immediately. Remote work is ok, however I would like for you to come to Miami if possible to work on this together. Travel and hotel would be covered by me.