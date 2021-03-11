Job Details

A Day in the Life

You will help change the landscape of the rocket launch industry, be an integral and unique part of a close-knit team of individuals operating in a high energy environment. We are currently constructing the most powerful kinetic launch system ever made. We are seeking to hire a key player to develop the functionality, aesthetics, and human experience of the structures, equipment and facilities that make it all possible, and later continue that effort as we develop our first-generation orbital system.

As our 3D Motion Graphics Artist at SpinLaunch, you will be tasked with the design and animation of 3D elements and digital experiences that will propagate throughout our organization. You will work within our creative department delivering high-quality assets for ambitious projects spanning a variety of digital and print mediums.

The ideal candidate will be someone with a proven background in 3D Motion Graphics animation for marketing and entertainment, paired with a strong grasp of design and animation principles. All applicants must submit a portfolio/demo reel for this position.

You will primarily operate from our headquarters based in Long Beach, California

Your Mission

Conceptualize, Design and Execute, exceptional 3D graphics and 3d motion assets for the Creative Department. Design and animate 3d motion elements for digital media projects. Model various Low Poly Isometric, hard-surface and other style assets for Print and Media projects.

You Have

Must have an excellent portfolio that provides examples of exceptional 3d motion-graphics and original modelling work

Arts / Media / Design Degree with at least 3 years of applicable experience preferred.

Expert knowledge of the 3D asset production pipeline from concept to render.

Expert knowledge of C4D or Maya(preferred)

Keen eye for detail, as well as the ability to work independently and structure your time effectively.

Experience collaborating on projects within the same software environment, or cross platform.

Production Savvy: You know how to work within budgetary constraints and have experience working with a variety of team members and vendors to bring ideas to life.

Cultural Player: Your interests outside of work help to inform your own aesthetic and identity. You’re constantly looking at who is producing awesome work and considering how it impacts their audience.

ITAR Requirements

SpinLaunch is required by the U.S. Government to comply with various space technology export regulations including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). All applicants must be a U.S. citizen, lawful permanent resident (“green card holder”) as defined by ITAR (22 CFR §120.15) or eligible to obtain the required authorizations from the U.S. Department of State. More information on ITAR can be found here.

SpinLaunch is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. Each individual has the right to work in a professional environment that promotes equal employment opportunity and prohibits discriminatory practices, including harassment. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status.