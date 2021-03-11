Job Details

We are looking for a UX designer with the skill and passion to help design the next generation of digital tools to support people living with chronic diseases. You will help us refine MyTherapy, our app that helps millions of users safely and responsibly take their medication and manage their treatment. Along with our userbase, exemplary levels of engagement and retention help make MyTherapy one of Europe’s leading digital health offerings.

As the sole designer in one of the scrum teams, you will take responsibility of every stage – from prototype design drafts to development-ready specs. Together with the product owner and the scrum team, you will take ownership of a clearly defined feature set and continuously validate results with business metrics. With our other designers (a.k.a. “The Guild”) you will take part in regular review sessions to share and discuss work results. You are helping to improve processes and team collaboration.

As part of our team your tasks will include:

Creating engaging interaction design (IxD) concepts for mobile (iOS & Android) and web interfaces

Creating deliberate user interface designs (UI) based on an existing design system

Working closely together with product owners, programmers, and other designers

Preparing and conducting user research and studies

Contributing to our multi-platform design system

Creating brand and marketing graphics (AppStore presence, blog posts, etc.)

We would like to welcome you as part of our team if you…

Have a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, or diploma in design (or similar)

Have 2–3 years of professional experience in creating wireframes, prototypes and concepts for mobile apps

Have hands-on experience in working closely together with programmers to implement your UI designs

Have a good understanding of mobile interaction patterns and Android and iOS standards

Have strong knowledge of accessibility best practices

Have strong experience in using design and prototyping tools (such as Figma, Sketch, Adobe CC, …)

Have basic knowledge in web programming

Enjoy working in a strong and international team

Enjoy innovating around tools and process

Have good verbal and written communication skills in English

To apply for this role, please send us your CV and portfolio in English. The best way to share your application with us is via our application form. It doesn't take long, we promise – just tap on the button below to get started.

If you're unable to use the application form, you can always send us your application to jobs@smartpatient.eu