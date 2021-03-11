Job Details

As the Lead Designer at camlCase, you will be responsible for a wide variety of design functions and design leadership for multiple product offerings, including our two flagship products: Magma for iOS and Android, and the Dexter front-end web application. Your work will range from competitive research and user research, to mapping user flows and writing user stories, to designing interfaces and visual designs, and ultimately creating production designs and specifications for implementation. You will be working directly with the company founder & CEO, as well as multiple senior engineers. This is the perfect role for an experienced full-stack designer looking to take on a big role where they can have a lasting impact, including the opportunity to build out a design team as the company grows.Requirements:

You have touched every aspect of a mobile application’s design from UX and wireframes to visual design and production graphics; ideally you have done this for multiple mobile apps and can point to in-market examples of your work

You have touched every aspect of responsive web application design from UX and wireframes to visual design and production graphics; ideally you have done this for multiple web apps and can point to in-market examples of your work

You have written functional specifications and/or detailed annotations for your design work to effectively communicate functional intent with developers for implementation

You have a sensible design aesthetic that knows when to push boundaries and when to provide a more well-trodden best practices-based approach

You have a design portfolio or similarly-presentable body of work that highlights a high level of proficiency at all of the above

You have designed financial applications, or other technical or complex applications

You have excellent communication skills well-suited to the asynchronous work of a distributed team, and your live meeting & presentation skills are well-developed

Experience with Sketch and Adobe products, though ultimately other design tools and platforms may be considered if compelling reason exists

Nice-to-have:

Deep interest in crypto and blockchain technology

Experience designing for both iOS and Android

Excellent presentation skills and the ability to clearly and confidently describe the research, design thinking, trade-offs, and other rationale that inform your design recommendations and production work

Proficiency with project management and collaboration tools

Experience working directly with highly-capable senior engineers

Experience working calmly and effectively in high-pressure situations

Experience growing a design team, or a desire to do so

To apply, please include: