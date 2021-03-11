Job Details

Interaction Designer

at Brainly

Kraków

NOTICE: ONLINE RECRUITMENT

LOCATION: Remotely from Poland or Spain

SALARY: 12 - 16 000 PLN gross monthly (depending on experience)

Brainly is looking for experienced and talented Interaction Designers to join our teams. As an Interaction Designer dedicated to the Product Team you will cooperate closely with the Product Designer and other team members to create the best experience for 350+ mln Brainly users all over the world. We focus on building the infrastructure and features that enable Brainly users to ask and answer millions of questions every day. On the daily basis, you will work with a fully independent product team which includes: developers, data analysts, product designers, QA. All of the features that we are releasing are under the A/B/n test, so you're gonna see how your designs are working in practice. Now, we're looking for Interaction Designers to join our Tutoring and Textbook Solutions teams.

In the Textbook Solutions project, we are creating new educational products and changing ways how people learn, utilizing the orderly arranged content from textbooks, exams, study guides, and such. In this project, the questions from the textbooks are digitalized, answered by the team of experts, and uploaded to the database via self-written CMS. In our web product and on mobile apps it creates a new type of user journey - navigating students from a library of uploaded books to a particular book and exercises within this book.

Members of the Tutoring Team collaboratively build a new user’s approach and feature sets to the existing Q&A learning platform improving our business model, knowledge base, and satisfaction of our users. Our goal is to create new educational products and changing the ways how people learn by upgrading our current offering and extend our value proposition - from instant and real-time help to video answers.

During our talks, we will guide you through the differences between those teams, and together we will decide which will be a better fit for you.

AS AN INTERACTION DESIGNER AT BRAINLY YOU WILL:

Own design problems end to end, from initial concept through shipping and beyond

Work in the Product Team with substantial autonomy and strong impact on the product

Be responsible for maximizing the value proposition of our product for users, as well as cross-device and cross-platform experience personalization

Support product development process in the Product Team by adding the interactive perspective: mobile focus, interaction, and fun

Create significant features with a very strong focus on the mobile experience

Create a trustworthy and delightful user interface

Contribute to Brainly Design System and work closely with the Design System Team

Research materials and techniques

Identify opportunities for leveraging user experience as well as support the maximization of the value proposition of our product for users

DO YOU WANT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT DESIGN TEAM AT BRAINLY?

Check out our Dribbble and Medium resources to discover what we are up to recently

Also feel free to look at our Design System called "Pencil", which we are especially proud of!

Watch the video to discover how our Design System Manager, Patrycja, explains the process of building a Design System at Brainly, you will be using and co-creating

YOU ARE A GOOD FIT IF YOU HAVE:

Required experience:

At least 3-4 years of experience in Interaction Design, RWD with Mobile First approach

Broad understanding of a large internet business to include familiarity with UI and interaction design, design systems, product development processes/cycles for web & apps

A track record of shipping great design, and an understanding of what details matter at each stage of the release cycle

Fluency in English (in speaking and writing)

Skills & systems:

Excellent visual and UI design skills and a strong passion for interaction design with a portfolio showing high quality, thoughtful UI and UX work.

Comprehensive knowledge of design patterns (and when to break them)

Expertise in the development of design, realistic prototyping, and motion

Experience in Interface design tools (we use Sketch) and in prototyping tools (we use Principle / ProtoPie / Webflow)

Experience in design systems and creating responsive components

Understanding of HTML and CSS, JavaScript

Attributes:

Great communication skills

Team player attitude

Ability to solve problems together with the team as well as ability to take action and ownership

Ability to work on complex cross-areas tasks and to take ownership of cross-area (cross-team) design tasks

Ability to explain ideas and designs clearly and concisely to successfully convince, motivate and inspire stakeholders at all levels of understanding – from design-unaware business people to highly-experienced designers

Ability to share knowledge through workshops and presentations

Nice to have:

Experience in Adobe After Effect and Abstract

Experience with Agile/Scrum

Experience in working for educational platforms

Academic degree in the field of design

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Some of our benefits - the final offer will depend on the location:

Flexible working hours and the possibility to work remotely

Personal development budget 800$ per year + unlimited time off policy for participation in conferences and workshops and access to an online learning platform with courses from Udemy, Harvard Manage Mentor, and many others

+ unlimited time off policy for participation in conferences and workshops and access to an online learning platform with courses from Udemy, Harvard Manage Mentor, and many others Fully paid private health care packages for you and your family (dental care included) provided by Luxmed

for you and your family (dental care included) provided by Luxmed Fully paid life insurance provided by Warta

provided by Warta Multisport Plus card

Access to the Mental Health Helpline - providing virtual support of external psychologists, psychotherapists, and coaches

- providing virtual support of external psychologists, psychotherapists, and coaches AskHenry services - personal concierge services to help you to settle your everyday matters (like Ikea shopping or shoemaker visit)

Possibility to join one of our Employee Resource Groups and initiatives (Inclusion Council, Ladies at Brainly, Brainly Cares)

If needed, additional budget for work remote work accessories

WHAT IS BRAINLY?

Brainly is the world's largest peer-to-peer learning community for students, parents and teachers. At brainly.com, and its group of websites around the world, students connect to both receive and offer help with homework problems and questions. The unique opportunity for students to freely ask questions and gain the confidence that comes from helping others and inspires students to learn in a collaborative community that receives more than 350 million users each month.

Based in Kraków, Poland, with its US headquarters in New York City, Brainly is currently available in 35 countries. The total funding from current investors, including Naspers, General Catalyst Partners, Point Nine Capital, Runa Capital, and Learn Capital equals $150M. More information about Brainly is available on www.brainly.com.

By sending us your application, you agree that Brainly sp. z o.o. with its seats in Krakow, will process your data contained in the form below and in the documents you attach in to participate in recruitment. In connection with this, you have the right to withdraw your consents, the right to access to your data, the right to obtain their copy, rectify them, erase, limit their usage and also data portability right and object to their use by Brainly, as well as to lodge a complaint with the President of the UODO. If you have any questions regarding the use of information about you and exercising your rights related to this use, please contact our DPO - privacy@brainly.com. If you want to get to know more about how Brainly uses and processes your personal data [click here].

https://brainly.co/



