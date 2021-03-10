Job Details

What we’re building

The future of the financial back office 🚀

Every business in the world has to keep track of its bookkeeping, and it’s a terrible, expensive, and slow process. There's no Stripe, Gusto, or Google Apps of this world—no clear best-in-class bookkeeping firm that everyone uses because it delivers a service of unmatched quality and integrates with the tools and workflows to run your business as it grows.

Pilot is changing that. Our approach is to use software to automate as much of the heavy lifting as possible and giving those software superpowers to a team of accounting experts. Which means that our customers, business owners across America, can focus on the reasons they started their businesses in the first place, instead of worrying about whether their bookkeeping is being done well.

The role

Pilot is looking for a Senior Brand Designer to help build the future of the financial back office. You'll work with stakeholders across the organization to tell Pilot's brand narrative through design. You'll regularly work with teammates on Marketing, Design, Content, Sales, and other areas to up-level Pilot's GTM strategy. As a key member of the Design team, you'll work to define and evolve Pilot's brand visuals and strategy.

Key responsibilities

Owning the entire web experience of Pilot.com, and other customer touch-points.

Uphold and up-level Pilot's internal and external brand.

Ideating visual concepts/themes/directions and refining design work based on creative direction

Developing visual identity platforms, systems, typography, illustration, iconography systems

Developing and managing the production of marketing and sales material, including ebooks, infographics, slide decks, product sheets, and other content

Ensure vendor accountability and quality control through proof review and markup

Working cross-functionally to collaborate with internal and external teams

Bringing your ideas to life through brainstorming, sketching, prototyping, and producing high-fidelity mocks.

Giving and soliciting feedback from other designers to continually raise our quality bar.

Participate in weekly design reviews.

Qualifications

5+ years of experience in communications, marketing, visual or brand design role

Experience developing branding systems

A strong sense of layout, typography, iconography, and illustration

Excellent visual, verbal, and written communications skills

Excellent organization and time management skills

Bonus: familiarity with HTML & CSS, or working with Webflow

About us

In total, Pilot is 140+ people split across our San Francisco and Nashville offices. Our Product, Engineering, Design and Marketing teams are in our San Francisco office, right next to the Montgomery Street BART stop — though right now we are all working from home. We are currently only considering candidates who live in or will relocate to the San Francisco Bay Area post-COVID.

Our seasoned founding team has led companies through two prior successful startups and acquisitions (by Oracle and Dropbox), and our managers have a breadth of experience at companies of varying sizes. We invest in managers via peer mentorship and forums that meet at least quarterly across all functions.

We offer competitive benefits, including medical, dental, and vision coverage, as well as a 401(k) program.

At Pilot, we are enthusiastically pursuing and hiring a diverse workforce. We do not make hiring or employment decisions on the basis of race, color, religion or religious belief, ethnic or national origin, nationality, sex, gender, gender-identity, sexual orientation, disability, age, military or veteran status, or any other basis protected by applicable local, state, or federal laws. However, we do encourage applicants of all backgrounds and identities to apply.

Pilot also welcomes the opportunity to consider qualified applicants with prior arrest or conviction records. Pilot’s demonstrated commitment to diversity extends to hiring talented individuals in spite of a prior criminal history in accordance with local, state, and/or federal laws, including San Francisco’s Fair Chance Ordinance.