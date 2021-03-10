All Jobs
Job Details

UX Design Architect

Copy

Job Summary:

Cercacor is a health and wellness innovator harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and We are looking for a User Experience Design Architect to create high-impact user experiences to make Cercacor products more delightful and intuitive and to achieve long lasting outcomes for customers. Your challenge will be to impart design ingenuity to a multi-channel user experience unparalleled by any other healthcare company. Reporting to the Director Industrial Design and User Experience you will be a team leader and work in close collaboration with cross functional teams to influence product innovation.


Duties & Responsibilities:

• Create process flow diagrams, wireframes and click through prototypes that allow others to experience solutions and refine decisions for the benefit of a user centric design.

• Interpret direction and business requirements, documenting requirements and ensuring design intent.

• Read, understand and deliver from project requirements. Discover and write requirements where necessary to ensure user centric design is delivered and documented.

• Solve and partner with Visual Designers to design brilliant digital experiences based on industry best practices and identify or present new leading interactions and user journeys.

• Develop and support UX researchers to build testable rapid prototypes to collect and synthesize qualitative and quantitative research to inform and validate design decisions.

• Adhere to and implement an interaction style guide and encourage a culture to reuse and implement standards to help user experience and reduce development times.

• Create close working alliances with Product, Clinical, Marketing and Engineering functions to shape product design vision and strategy.

• Seamlessly fill a player-coach role, providing strategy, leadership and hands-on product design.

• Be organized and knowledgeable on project details and industry trends.

• Deliver results with strong emphasis on quality and timelines.


Qualifications & Experience:

• BS, BA, MS, MFA Degree in User Experience, Interaction Design, Human Computer Interface, Animation, Visual Design, Graphic Design or related field.

• 10+ years of experience in Interaction design, information architecture, or user experience.

• Excellent communication, collaboration, presentation, and interpersonal skills.

• Experience with top level process flow diagrams (Lucid Charts etc.).

• Experience designing digital experiences (iOS, Android, and responsive/adaptive web apps).

• Ability to create quick clean, high fidelity prototypes using Adobe XD (Proto.io, Framer, Figma, InVision, Axure, or other).

• Proficient experience with design tools like Adobe XD, Photoshop, Illustrator, Sketch, After Effects, etc.

• Strong process orientation and documentation abilities.

• Proficiency with interaction design/UX principles and skills creating design deliverables including information architecture documentation, journey maps, rapid prototyping, site maps, concept diagrams, user scenarios, wireframes, flows, and annotated comps.

• Ability to work in a fast-paced, demanding environment with exciting work and a fun team

• When applying for this position, please include your resume as well as a portfolio (3mb or less) or a URL link explaining what parts of the project you worked on for the products shown.

*Must have a portfolio link (UX flow charts and visual screens of mobile apps and websites)*


Apply for this position
Cercacor
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Irvine
Date posted
Mar 10, 2021
You might also like
  1. Design Jobs in Irvine
  2. Design Jobs in California
Are you also hiring?
  1. Search Designers in Irvine
  2. Search Designers in California
Apply for this position