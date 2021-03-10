UX Design Architect

Job Details

Job Summary:

Cercacor is a health and wellness innovator harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and We are looking for a User Experience Design Architect to create high-impact user experiences to make Cercacor products more delightful and intuitive and to achieve long lasting outcomes for customers. Your challenge will be to impart design ingenuity to a multi-channel user experience unparalleled by any other healthcare company. Reporting to the Director Industrial Design and User Experience you will be a team leader and work in close collaboration with cross functional teams to influence product innovation.





Duties & Responsibilities:

• Create process flow diagrams, wireframes and click through prototypes that allow others to experience solutions and refine decisions for the benefit of a user centric design.

• Interpret direction and business requirements, documenting requirements and ensuring design intent.

• Read, understand and deliver from project requirements. Discover and write requirements where necessary to ensure user centric design is delivered and documented.

• Solve and partner with Visual Designers to design brilliant digital experiences based on industry best practices and identify or present new leading interactions and user journeys.

• Develop and support UX researchers to build testable rapid prototypes to collect and synthesize qualitative and quantitative research to inform and validate design decisions.

• Adhere to and implement an interaction style guide and encourage a culture to reuse and implement standards to help user experience and reduce development times.

• Create close working alliances with Product, Clinical, Marketing and Engineering functions to shape product design vision and strategy.

• Seamlessly fill a player-coach role, providing strategy, leadership and hands-on product design.

• Be organized and knowledgeable on project details and industry trends.

• Deliver results with strong emphasis on quality and timelines.





Qualifications & Experience:

• BS, BA, MS, MFA Degree in User Experience, Interaction Design, Human Computer Interface, Animation, Visual Design, Graphic Design or related field.

• 10+ years of experience in Interaction design, information architecture, or user experience.

• Excellent communication, collaboration, presentation, and interpersonal skills.

• Experience with top level process flow diagrams (Lucid Charts etc.).

• Experience designing digital experiences (iOS, Android, and responsive/adaptive web apps).

• Ability to create quick clean, high fidelity prototypes using Adobe XD (Proto.io, Framer, Figma, InVision, Axure, or other).

• Proficient experience with design tools like Adobe XD, Photoshop, Illustrator, Sketch, After Effects, etc.

• Strong process orientation and documentation abilities.

• Proficiency with interaction design/UX principles and skills creating design deliverables including information architecture documentation, journey maps, rapid prototyping, site maps, concept diagrams, user scenarios, wireframes, flows, and annotated comps.

• Ability to work in a fast-paced, demanding environment with exciting work and a fun team

• When applying for this position, please include your resume as well as a portfolio (3mb or less) or a URL link explaining what parts of the project you worked on for the products shown.

*Must have a portfolio link (UX flow charts and visual screens of mobile apps and websites)*



