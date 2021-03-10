Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Catch has built the first portable benefits platform offering tax withholding, retirement, and health insurance for those without access to employer-sponsored benefits. More than 57M Americans work freelance, part-time, contract, or non-traditional jobs that make it difficult to build wealth and protect against emergency.

Our tech-first approach makes it easy to create an automated paycheck setting aside for savings, investing for the future, and managing health insurance no matter how many different income sources exist, or how frequently income is received. We serve people — not businesses — and arm them with the ability to build a custom and flexible safety net for their family.

No recruiters. No agencies.

Do not send a password-protected portfolio without providing a password (obviously).

Our product designers take a product, feature, or experience from ideation to production. This includes vision setting, designing solutions, prototyping, bringing along cross-functional teams, overseeing implementation, and collaborating with other designers, researchers, product managers, analysts, and engineers. Catch is looking for a leader who will build up and continue to develop our app, brand, and design org.

Once here you'll

Lead the visual and technical direction of the experience design, visual style, and technical tooling, with input from director-level peers of engineering and engagement teams.

Decisively resolve priorities, timing, risks, task importance, and possible breaking changes.

Leverage research and data to understand customer needs, identify new product opportunities, and assess issues, problems and gaps.

Elevate brand aesthetics while supporting overall brand direction

What you'll bring

A passion for turning complex problems into simple and engaging experiences

Outstanding UX ability, visual design and product thinking for mobile apps

Experience applying research, usability tests, and metrics to inform design decisions

Comfort with an iterative design process that includes accepting and acting on feedback

Competence in relevant design and prototyping tools

Strong collaboration and self-management skills

Even better:

Experience leading other designers, providing feedback and directing work

Previous work experience in a consumer-focused tech organization

Familiarity with creating interactive prototypes

Working at Catch

Reinventing the core benefits system and safety net that’s been in place for the last 70 years isn’t an easy task– and it’s certainly not something that gets solved overnight. But the time is now. Income is more volatile, inequality is growing, and the foundation of employer-sponsored benefits is showing its age. At Catch, we’re working to reinvent the tax, retirement, and health insurance systems to work for everyone.

This takes focus, ingenuity, and collaboration– you’ll work with a team dedicated to the cause and equipped to solve it. We value a diverse, inclusive, and ego-free environment and you should too.

Catch is backed by some of the best investors and advisors in the industry, including Khosla Ventures, NYCA Partners, and Kindred Ventures.

Benefits

We believe that a safety net is critical, so we’ve invested in making ours great:

Competitive salary and equity

Medical, dental, & vision insurance

Life insurance and disability benefits

401k w/matching

Apple equipment

Commuter subsidies

Flexible time off





Must be authorized to work in the U.S.