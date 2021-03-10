Responsive Web Designer w/ Dev Skills
Mota9 Creative Group is a family of agencies specializing in creative solutions for brands that matter. We are a community of thinkers, doers, and growers and use these superpowers to help our awesome clients elevate their brands.
Currently we are looking to help our clients create thoughtful, functional, and inspirational digital designs while providing top tier client service. If you are someone who is motivated to grow by doing, an individual comfortable with responsibility, a team player eager to be a part of building brands then we encourage you to apply.
We are open to this being either onsite, part-remote or a fully-remote role.
Web Design responsibilities include:
- Gathering and evaluating user requirements, in collaboration with product managers and engineers
- Illustrating design ideas using storyboards, process flows, sitemap and wireframes
- Designing graphical user interface (GUI) elements, like navigation, menus, tabs, forms and widgets
- Adhering to corporate style guidelines
- Producing functional specifications documentation outlining how components work.
- Knowledge of responsive grid development (Flexbox, Bootstrap or equivalent)
- Basic understanding of HTML, PHP, JS, CSS
Job brief
We are looking for an experienced and creative Web Designer to join our team and turn our software into easy-to-use products for our clients.
The responsibilities include gathering user requirements, designing graphic elements and building navigation components. To be successful in this role, you should have experience with design software and wireframe tools. If you also have a portfolio of professional design projects that includes work with web/mobile applications, we’d like to meet you.
Ultimately, you’ll create both functional and appealing features that address our clients’ needs, help us grow our customer base and ensure customer satisfaction and loyalty.
Responsibilities
- Producing high quality UX design solutions through wireframes, visual and graphic designs, flow diagrams, storyboards, site maps, and prototypes
- Detail oriented and able to think through how data is organized and would relate to a database/content management system would be super helpfu
- Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets
- Build page navigation buttons and search fields
- Develop mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look
- Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)
- Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
- Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness, pagination, error messaging)
- Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback
- Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images
Requirements
- Proven work experience as a responsive Web Designer or similar role
- UX portfolio
- Knowledge of UX tools (e.g. Adobe XD, Sketch, InVision)
- Up-to-date knowledge of design software like Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop
- Team spirit; client-focused, strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders
- Good time-management skills
- Problem solver and customer-centered
- Ability to discuss and explain design options