Responsive Web Designer w/ Dev Skills

Job Details

Mota9 Creative Group is a family of agencies specializing in creative solutions for brands that matter. We are a community of thinkers, doers, and growers and use these superpowers to help our awesome clients elevate their brands.

Currently we are looking to help our clients create thoughtful, functional, and inspirational digital designs while providing top tier client service. If you are someone who is motivated to grow by doing, an individual comfortable with responsibility, a team player eager to be a part of building brands then we encourage you to apply.

We are open to this being either onsite, part-remote or a fully-remote role.





Web Design responsibilities include:

Gathering and evaluating user requirements, in collaboration with product managers and engineers

Illustrating design ideas using storyboards, process flows, sitemap and wireframes

Designing graphical user interface (GUI) elements, like navigation, menus, tabs, forms and widgets

Adhering to corporate style guidelines

Producing functional specifications documentation outlining how components work.

Knowledge of responsive grid development (Flexbox, Bootstrap or equivalent)

Basic understanding of HTML, PHP, JS, CSS





Job brief

We are looking for an experienced and creative Web Designer to join our team and turn our software into easy-to-use products for our clients.

The responsibilities include gathering user requirements, designing graphic elements and building navigation components. To be successful in this role, you should have experience with design software and wireframe tools. If you also have a portfolio of professional design projects that includes work with web/mobile applications, we’d like to meet you.

Ultimately, you’ll create both functional and appealing features that address our clients’ needs, help us grow our customer base and ensure customer satisfaction and loyalty.





Responsibilities

Producing high quality UX design solutions through wireframes, visual and graphic designs, flow diagrams, storyboards, site maps, and prototypes

Detail oriented and able to think through how data is organized and would relate to a database/content management system would be super helpfu

Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets

Build page navigation buttons and search fields

Develop mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look

Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)

Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness, pagination, error messaging)

Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback

Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images





Requirements

Proven work experience as a responsive Web Designer or similar role

UX portfolio

Knowledge of UX tools (e.g. Adobe XD, Sketch, InVision)

Up-to-date knowledge of design software like Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop

Team spirit; client-focused, strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders

Good time-management skills

Problem solver and customer-centered

Ability to discuss and explain design options







