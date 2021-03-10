Job Details

Who We Are:

HALIGHT is an industry leader in the eLearning space, building custom LMS platforms for our global clients. At HALIGHT, our employees are offered continuous learning opportunities, cross-functional training and career growth! We encourage and support our employees to take creative initiative and to think outside the box in order to deliver original, creative solutions to our clients.

The Role:

At HALIGHT, our Interaction Designers envision how people experience our products and bring that vision to life! The Sr. UI/UX Designer tackles complex tasks and transforms them into intuitive, accessible and easy-to-use designs for the first-time user to the sophisticated expert.

Achieving this goal requires collaboration with our teams of Designers, Developers and Product Owners throughout the design process—from creating user flows and wire-frames to building user interface mock-ups and prototypes. At each stage, the Senior UI/UX Designer will anticipate what our users need, advocate for them, and ensure that the final product surprises and delights them!

*Please include URLs for an online portfolio in addition to your resume. Submissions without a portfolio included will not be considered at this time.*

What You'll Do:

Create new designs, including user flows, wire-frames, mocks and prototypes

Communicate design intent to both internal and external teams, advocate for users’ needs

Deliver the designs for each release and follow through on details with the Engineering team

Guide development to implement experiences on PC/Mac, mobile and tablet

Serve as a point of leadership for the UI/UX team and provide support to the Product Portfolio Manager

Collaborate cross-functionally to deliver a exemplary product for the client

Maintain a flexible working approach while achieving multiple changing deadlines

Exercise confidentiality and discretion when dealing with important confidential information

What You Bring:

Post-secondary education in Design, Human-Computer Interaction, Computer Science, or related field; or equivalent practical experience required

3-5 years of experience in a UI/UX role

Experience leading a UI/UX team

Preference will be given to candidates with SAAS background

Experience implementing or managing a design system is considered an asset

Motivation, efficiency, an eye for detail with exceptional organization skills

Superior communication and interpersonal skills

Experience in designing software across multiple platforms

Passion for technology

Knowledge of JavaScript for rapid prototyping purposes (Adobe XD), and HTML skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Office 365

HALIGHT Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer and is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for candidates with disabilities taking part in all aspects of the selection process. Should you be selected for an interview and require an accommodation, please reach out to Human Resources.