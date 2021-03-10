Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Scratchpad is building the first workspace for revenue teams and is looking for a creative and adaptable Product Designer to help make this happen. As an early member of our team, you have a unique opportunity to own every aspect of the design process from ideation to creating high fidelity prototypes.

You’ll enjoy championing the design process and pushing yourself (and the team) to take risks and explore big ideas. This is an incredibly cross-functional role collaborating with everyone from leadership, engineering, product specialists to users. If you thrive in an ego-fee environment that values putting the user first, we want to chat with you!

SCRATCHPAD ✨

We genuinely care about creating a delightful product experience that has a meaningful impact on how revenue teams work. We believe salespeople deserve to focus on what matters (selling) instead of suffering from tedious data entry. Based on the incredible customer love we’ve received, we have a fantastic start towards dominating this massive opportunity. Customers aren’t the only ones who recognize our worth, top-tier investors like Accel & Craft Ventures have partnered with us as well.

We're growing fast and searching for those who align with our values, have strong empathy, and get stuff done. We are a diverse team working fully remote, which means you get to challenge conventional wisdom, think globally, and do your best work all from the comfort of your own home office.

YOUR IMPACT 🎨

Help the team form a deep understanding of our customer's problems

Fearless when it comes to completing user research, watching user sessions, using the tools reps use, reviewing Scratchpad product workflows and then synthesizing your learnings to share with others

Take risks and push design boundaries by exploring a wide array of potential solutions using wire-framing, sketches, writing, etc.

Be decisive by narrowing down a variety of ideas into outcomes that have the best chance at improving our users day to day workflow

Evaluate solutions throughout the design process with usability tests, interviews, usage data, etc. to ensure the solution is successful

ABOUT YOU 🎉

User-Focused. You put the user first with a keen sense of how your design ideas will impact the user's experience in terms of usability, simplicity and visual delight

Design Sense. Strong intuition for designing products that are easy to use and aesthetically pleasing

Creative Thinker. You're not satisfied with the status quo. You ask thoughtful questions to identify the problem and explore various options to understand how to best solve our user's challenge

Team Player. You're proactive, helpful, and enjoy interacting with users and working cross-functionally

Goal Oriented. Problem-solver mindset who is biased towards action and getting stuff done

Self Aware. You don’t shy away from asking for help and are unafraid to say, “I don’t know”

Lifelong Learner. Place value on personal growth and constructive feedback

Empathetic Communicator. Compassionate, organized and collaborative communication style

GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES 🚀

Join the company at the ground floor with lots of growth potential

Work on a product that delivers delight and that has a meaningful impact on how people work every day

Be part of a team that leads with empathy, values personal growth and never stops learning

COMPENSATION & BENEFITS 🎁

Competitive salary and meaningful equity

Medical, dental, and vision insurance

Paid parental leave

Flexible vacation

OUR COMMITMENT ❤️

We believe that great ideas can come from anyone and anywhere. As an equal opportunity employer, we interact with respect, kindness, and compassion. We are committed to building a company that embraces and celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion. We're not afraid to let go of existing beliefs as we learn new information and uncover better ideas. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Diverse teams build better products, offer more unique perspectives and help foster a more inclusive environment for everyone.