Senior Product Designer

Job Details

As a member of Everlywell’s product team, you will craft experiences that help millions of people take control of their health . You will help guide them through a thoughtful shopping experience to choose their test. You’ll help them collect samples with confidence across physical and digital products. You’ll design products that deliver results with empathy that lead to lasting life changes. We’re a small, close-knit team guided by a collaborative, iterative, user-centered design process.

What You'll Do:

Deeply understand our customers. You’ll partner with our research team to become an expert on the challenges our customers face

Collaborate to build solutions. You’ll work across technical teams and stakeholders to find the best possible products to build

Design and iterate. You’ll mock up solutions, test with users, keep what’s working and discard what's not. Lather, rinse, repeat until the product is right

Build it. You’ll sit shoulder-to-shoulder with engineers to bring the product to life

Share your work. You’ll present your ideas regularly to creative peers, engineers, and key stakeholders (including senior leadership)

Lead us to the best ideas. You’ll channel the creativity of our team members across the company

Who You Are:

You fall in love with problems, not solutions. You’re always in search of a better, simpler, more elegant way.

You are strategic. You’re at home wireframing, whiteboarding, and building information architecture. You love design systems and are comfortable working within them

You see the big picture, but sweat the details. You can appreciate a great idea, but inconsistencies in products drive you crazy. You can’t help but be pixel-perfect

You crave feedback. It makes your designs better, and you know that each person has a unique perspective that should be heard and considered

You are a champion of your users. You feel that people deserve to have great experiences with your products. Failing the customer is never okay

You believe in a mission. You’re motivated both by the quality of your craft, but also the outcomes you (and your teams) deliver

What You've Done:

You have 5+ years of experience in Product Design, UI/UX Design, or a similar role

You’ve worked 3+ years for a consumer product company or similar

Your portfolio demonstrates your user-centered designs across a variety of mobile and web applications

You’re a Sketch wizard and proficient in Adobe Creative Suite

Nice To Have:

Degree in User Experience Design, Graphic Design, Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), or a related discipline

Experience with prototyping tools like InVision and Principle and production tools like Zeplin

Experience on a small team in a fast paced environment

You'll Love Working Here:

Venture backed by top-tier firms

The opportunity ahead knows no bounds

Open vacation policy

Employee discounts

Paid parental leave

Health benefits

401(k)



