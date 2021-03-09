UI/UX Product Designer - Remote

Job Details

A quality person, for a quality position

We like to think of ourselves as unapologetic tech innovators; this means we only build sh*t we can be proud of. Beauty is skin deep, but we know looks aren’t everything. We love a tight… security protocol, low latency and a banging user experience. The future of online entertainment cannot come soon enough – we want to Xcelirate it.

We have grown to a community of diverse nationalities, perspectives and skillsets. You’ll be part of an energetic, motivated team that hails from all corners of the world. We work hard; we play just as hard. Join us for one of the many offsite company gatherings and see for yourself!

Xcelirate is aggressively expanding (size matters, only because we dream big) and looking for bright, fun-loving candidates to join us. If you’ve got what it takes, we’d love to hear from you.





What you'll do

Create elegant solutions to complex problems.

Take initiative and lead your own projects from start to finish.

Communicate your design vision and intentions to stakeholders. Take constructive feedback to make your design even better.

This position has a strong UI focus, we will ask you to demonstrate relevant work samples.

Requirements

7+ years previous experience in Product Design - UI/UX

Experience working in a fast paced startup environment

Ability to present critical design thinking to stakeholders

Up to date understanding of best design practices and trends

Basic understanding of HTML/CSS

Experience with mobile first web design using grid systems.

Experience with Adobe Creative Suite

Expertise level Sketch and Abstract

Fluent in English

At times, be available for calls with key stakeholders that operate in GMT +1 and GMT + 4 timezones

*Please note: All applications must be submitted in English

Benefits

100% Remote!