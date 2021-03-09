Job Details

Senior Designer

We seek a Senior Designer that inspires, shows initiative, can work independently and demonstrates ownership of project responsibilities. The candidate exhibits an eagerness to learn, grow professionally, and maintains a strong commitment to creative excellence. The position requires a strong conceptual thinker and communicator with a passion for designing brands and proven skills in graphic design, typography, and design systems.

MBLM works with businesses in creating brands of every type and scale. Our studio is a diverse team that collaborates on brand identity, UI/UX, motion, video, and 3D design. Designers nurture brands from concept and strategy through to implementation, execution, ongoing management, and support.

Senior Designers work with various MBLM team members and clients and/or partners and help with mentoring and training designers and interns.

Are you…

passionate about working in an agency and excited to design diverse and varied brands

able to work accurately and with speed and quality

open to input/feedback, hardworking, with a positive attitude

savvy with your devices and software

experienced in creating solid designs from concepts through to execution.

a team player and willing to collaborate and learn

If this list resonates with you, we’d love to hear from you.

Primary Job Responsibilities

Creating proprietary and compelling brand designs.

Refining and nurturing viable designs with client and peer input.

Manage and facilitate direct reports

Assisting with information gathering and the development of visual/verbal audits and brand assessments

Participating in the preparation of client presentations, including internal critiques and meetings

Coordinate and assist in directing photographers, suppliers and partners/vendors

Regularly communicating project progress to project managers and leaders, flagging issues that might affect the schedule and budget

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree (BFA a plus)

4-6 years of related professional experience

Experience in corporate brand design

Candidate must be able to demonstrate work eligibility in the U.S.

Skills

Advanced understanding of design, including brand identity, typography, layout, and color.

Digital user experience or user interface design is a plus.

Expert knowledge of Macintosh software including Adobe Creative Suite, iWork

Solid knowledge of print and/or digital production

Advanced drawing and hand-comping skills

Ability to multitask and to meet deadlines with consistency while demonstrating strong attention to detail

Why MBLM?

We are a vibrant and diverse agency in Chelsea, led by branding and digital marketing experts who are committed to excellence in the work we produce and team and culture we nurture.

Important to note:

Candidates must be authorized to work in the U.S.



