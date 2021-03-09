Job Details

We believe in doing what it takes to help our clients achieve their goals. Doing right by them and building long-lasting partnerships. We believe in working hard and having a great time doing it. We believe in flexibility - the flexibility of our team, their skills, working hours and working location.

We deliver websites, branding and digital marketing that work hard for our clients. Our work is beautiful, highly effective and measurable. Our sites are fast. The design is great. And they deliver for our clients. We all get stuck in. Everyone, no matter what their job title, gets their hands dirty. We are obsessive about detail. We all need to have a keen eye for detail and we don't walk past a problem; we fix it. We're a friendly lot too. Building long-lasting relationships with clients, stakeholders and colleagues makes our work more fun and effective.

We are looking for a Senior Designer to join our team - someone who shares our beliefs and has a passion for delivering great results for our clients. The successful candidate will have a good understanding of designing for the web, they may even have experience of coding, as well as email design, and a wide range of design skills.

We are looking for a highly skilled designer to shape the visual identity of our brand and that of our clients. A T-shaped person who knows Sketch inside out, and loves delivering great work that solves problems. They will be leading design, working both on our own and our clients' brands, marketing, print, websites, and just about every touch point of the customer experience. There is lots of freedom to take control of your process, learning what works (and what doesn't), and putting your work into production. There's also a lot of opportunity for professional growth here as the team expands. You will be working alongside and leading the development of our Junior Designer.

Our Senior Designer will get to shape the role but we'd expect you to:

Lead the design process for their projects from initial meetings with prospects right through to delivery.

Develop the UX and design for all of our web projects, no matter how large or small.

Work with the Development and Marketing Teams to define, evolve, and maintain our clients' brand identities across all marketing activity.

Produce visual designs of websites, landing pages, diagrams, illustrations, social images, stickers, t-shirts, checkout flows... If it needs designing it will have their name on it.

Lead all of our public facing brand assets. Define the visual identity of the company.

Collaborate with teammates to help and support each other throughout various projects.

Communicate effectively with stakeholders when presenting their work and clearly articulating your design rationale.

Pitch ideas and concepts to clients and prospects.

Display complicated concepts visually.

Managing multiple projects, while setting appropriate expectations and meeting realistic deadlines.

It would be great if they also have skills in photography, animation, video production, illustration or coding.

Work closely with our Junior Designer and help guide their career.

Does that sound like you? Do you think you would fit right in?

We have an office in the Creative Quarter in Nottingham but, given how things are right now, you might not see it for some time. You will get to meet your colleagues via Slack and Google Meet to start with. That might seem daunting, but we have found the difficulties of COVID have brought us closer together. We look after each other, and we have each other’s backs, we are a friendly lot who are there to support each other so, although it might be a long time until we meet face to face, you will have the support you need to make this role a success.

Salary & benefits

We offer a competitive salary based on experience, flexible working - both location and hours, private medical insurance, 28 days of holiday a year, plus bank holidays, and a 35-hour working week.

How to apply

If you think you might like to join our team, send us your C.V., a link to your design portfolio, and an email that explains:

Why you think you would be a good fit at webdna.

Tell us which career achievement you are most proud of.

Only applications that include a C.V., a link to your portfolio, and answer both questions will be considered for this role. Feel free to be creative in how you deliver your answers to us. We are looking forward to learning more about you.

Please send your email to jobs@webdna.co.uk.

Strictly no recruiters or agencies.