Senior UI/UX Product Designer

Job Details

The Formlabs Product Design Team is looking for a Senior UI/UX Designer to work on the development of user interfaces across our embedded, desktop, and web products. As a member of the team, you will work across creative and engineering disciplines; develop low and high fidelity prototypes; and contribute to the development of products and user experiences that will impact millions of people.

If you’re excited to ship products that ship products, we’d love to hear from you.

The Job:

Design user interfaces and product experiences that exist across hardware, software, and materials.

Dive into the needs of a diverse range of users, and turn their requirements into compelling new features.

Work from low-fidelity wireframes to pixel-perfect interactive mock-ups.

Collect, analyze, and synthesize product usage data to drive new feature insights.

You:

Obsessed about creating compelling user experiences and beautiful designs.

Have a clear understanding of design principles, how to execute on them, and can communicate your design intentions to collaborators.

Can show off a strong and diverse portfolio of graphic and interactive work.

Experience creating user interfaces for desktop, web, mobile or embedded.

Experience with Figma, Sketch and Adobe Creative Suite.

Experience balancing quantitative and qualitative user feedback.

Can take and give constructive criticism, and work in an environment where the best ideas win.

Ready to work on self-directed projects with a high-caliber team.

Have a background in design and/or computer science; but we care much more about your experience and enthusiasm than about the particularities of your background.

Bonus Skills:

An interest in 3D printing, CAD, and/or related technologies.

Experience with creative coding frameworks such as P5.js, Open Frameworks, Processing or Unity.

Experience with After Effects or comparable animation tool.

Experience using Git, JavaScript, React, or Electron.

Experience with Qt, QML, or OpenGL.

App development for Android or iOS

We Offer:

An inclusive, dog-friendly office with diverse and inspiring colleagues

Shares in the company (we’re a Unicorn company)

Development opportunities both in-house and offsite

Catering 3x per week, free beverages and snacks

Transportation subsidy

Unlimited 3D prints

Fun team events

Perks are subject to adjustments and may vary from team to team.

We build amazing things. Come join us.

A portfolio is required for this role. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Even if you don't check every box, but see yourself contributing, please apply. Help us build an inclusive community that will change the face of 3D printing.