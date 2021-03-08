Job Details

OneSignal is looking for a Visual Brand Designer to help define, evolve, and maintain our company’s brand and marketing creatives. We're looking for someone with attention to detail who strives for pixel perfection. You’ll work closely with marketing, sales, product and other areas of the business to help ensure our brand is appealing and trustworthy.

You’ll join our small Design Team. We’re a nimble group that spans user research, UX, prototyping, visual design, brand design, design systems, and web design. We sketch a lot. We prototype a lot. We talk to users to validate our work. We run cross functional workshops to influence design thinking across the company.

What you'll do:

Collaborate with design, marketing, product and other stakeholders to deliver creative work that delivers on our business strategy and mission

Apply creative thinking to a wide range of digital projects, including our website, blog, ebooks, presentations, and more

Be a fierce advocate for the brand experience, and help us ensure consistency and quality across all of our communications assets

Collaborate with product design to carry the brand into our product

Explore and promote new and promising design trends

Present and communicate your work in critiques and stakeholder meetings

Help to inspire and inform a design culture across the company

Contribute to and evolve our brand style guide

Skills and experience:

4+ years relevant work experience on a communication/brand design team or agency

Portfolio of relevant past work that demonstrates the skills required for this position

Comfortable collaborating with diverse teams in a fast paced startup environment

Experience owning projects from start to finish

Outstanding time management and prioritization skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Mastery of design tools like Figma and Adobe CC (Illustrator, Photoshop, Indesign) — how we use Figma

A strong foundation in visual design, typography, layout, grid systems, and concept discovery

Obsessive attention to even the smallest of details

(BONUS) Comfortable writing HTML/CSS for web design

About OneSignal:

OneSignal’s vision is to power the world’s messages. Our customer engagement platform enables our users to compose and send messages via mobile push, web push, in-app, SMS and email.

The company is growing quickly both in terms of revenue and employees. It’s a great time to join because we’re still early - we’ve raised a total of $35M from investors including SignalFire and Rakuten Ventures and despite our early stage, we have massive market penetration.

1M+ mobile app developers and marketing teams use OneSignal to send push notifications. We started as a Y Combinator-backed game developer. Our founders were frustrated with existing push notification tools, so we built our own system. It took off like wildfire. Now we help businesses send 8 Billion push notifications every single day.