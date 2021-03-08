Job Details

At Tango, we're building a workflow intelligence platform to fundamentally transform how people learn, share, and discover best practices. Tango's Chrome Extension records step-by-step activity of top performers to make team processes easily reviewable and understood. Teams using Tango have more: (1) productive new hires, (2) effective coaching from managers, and (3) recognition for high performance.

We believe teams that openly support and challenge each other are destined to win. Plus, they're more fun! Working at Tango means putting the team first and growing together. We move quickly in service to our customers. If this excites you, we're excited to hear from you!

TL;DR

As a Product Design Lead at Tango, you’ll help craft the visual interface and user experience for our workflow intelligence platform. You’ll be a vital member of an energized and diverse team bringing experience from Uber, Anchorage, Docker, General Catalyst, and Harvard Business School. You’ll advocate for users, shape their experience, and help develop a brand identity that highlights our personality. Design is at the forefront of our product development process.

What you’ll do:

Collaborate with our engineering team and fellow designer to develop a world-class product

Design and shape the UI and UX of Tango to make sharing best-practices as simple as performing them — with zero friction along the way

Empathize deeply with our users, mapping personas and user journeys to UX interactions

Embrace game design principles and create beautiful, interactive experiences

Create prototypes as a means to explore, test, and convey your design solutions

Develop a compelling brand and visual identity that resonates with users

What you have:

5+ years of user-centered design experience, including a portfolio of relevant product work

Experience designing interactive applications for the desktop and web

Demonstrated mastery of UI/UX principles, best practices, and common design tools

Healthy obsession with data visualization and game design theory

Critical eye for creating a cohesive visual identity across all user touch points

Expertise in leading user experience testing with customers and other stakeholders

Experience with interaction design (After Effects, Principle, or Framer)

Who you are:

A mentor; we’re passionate about teams being more than the sum of their parts

A truth-seeker; you zero-in on the most important task in order to move quickly

A dreamer; you embrace the growth mindset and refuse to settle for good enough

A goofball; we’re serious about not taking ourselves too seriously

Benefits

Competitive cash compensation with equity upside

Full Medical/Dental/Vision coverage with 100% employer contribution

Unlimited vacation, 9 company holidays, birthdays off, and 6 personal volunteer days

Stipends for professional development and productivity enhancement

Work from anywhere

401(k) plan

National Parks Annual Pass

Fully subsidized roller skates



