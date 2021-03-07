Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Here at Canva, we believe that talent goes beyond borders - In order to build a product that's used by millions of people from across the world, we want to foster and develop a workplace that represents this user base.

We’ve relocated Product Designers, Product Managers, Marketers and Engineers from across the world to build the future of Canva together here in Sydney. The team currently represent over 30 different nationalities, speaking more than 50 different languages.

We provide full support with visas and relocation costs for you and your family. All you need to do is apply.

About the Product Design team

One of the principles of our design team is to ‘show the future’. As designers we transport the rest of the company into a future we’re yet to build. A big part of the role of a product designer at Canva is to be a visionary—visualising and reinventing the future of design.





Product designers at Canva take the dream and make it something everyone can relate to and rally behind. We start from the very early stages: finding the right problem to tackle, exploring ideas for how to solve it and then refining it into a coherent solution. Our product designers carry out research, brainstorming, sketching, prototyping, and collaboration with our engineers to ship great products. We are empathetic user advocates and respect our users’ opinions through interviews, usability testing, and data analysis, as well as wireframing, flowcharting, and journey mapping to show the different stages that customers go through as they come into contact with Canva.





We have multiple teams hiring product designer, including Education, Video, Payments & Revenue, Onboarding & more...





What we look for

4+ years of experience designing, shipping and iterating on complex digital products

A portfolio that demonstrates experience in product thinking where you have previously shipped UX/UI design for digital products.

You are a designer that is constantly inspired—motivating those around you through your passion and drive for what you do.

You are excited by regularly coming up with new ideas, shipping new products and features that address your users’ real needs.

You shine through your designs—creating user flows and wireframes that simplify user interactions

You are eager to visually communicate your ideas through prototypes to test with users.

You thrive in a collaborative workplace; partnering with other designers, engineers, product developers and other disciplines throughout the company.

You appreciate big picture thinking. While details are everything, creating an experience that always keeps our users in mind is equally as important.

You are a problem solver that's excited by a challenge. You enjoy sitting in a room and whiteboarding ideas to confidently come up with simple, elegant solutions that everyone can move forward with.

You are an empathetic user advocate that values the backing of research and data analysis when it comes to designing modern solutions.

You enjoy a little flexibility in your work. Our growth means there are constantly new things to work on every day, as such it’s likely that you’ll often be working across the board on new and exciting projects.





What you'll learn at Canva





How to think beyond mockups and prototypes—applying novel approaches and design thinking to the entire product development cycle.

How to think creatively and collaboratively into the future. We are passionate, inspired, motivated individuals who are excited by big vision projects that give us all the opportunity to think like a CEO—constantly pushing ourselves.

How to push your creativity and passion to the limit. How to solve problems that have never been solved before.

** Please send across your portfolio / examples of your work when applying





Benefits

Competitive salary, plus equity options

Flexible working hours, we value work-life balance

In-house chefs that cook delicious breakfast and lunch for us each day

Free yoga and use of onsite gym

Generous parental (including secondary) leave policy

Pet-friendly offices

Sponsored social clubs and team events

Fun and quirky celebrations

Relocation budget for interstate or overseas individuals for you and your family





Canva is currently one of Australia’s hottest technology startups and has been the ranked #1 Australian Workplace in Technology by JobAdvisor for the second year in a row. We mean it when we say we want to create a workplace that you love coming to. Our culture is unlike anywhere else and our offices are designed with workspaces for every mood, to help you do great work. At Canva you can be part of a company that is growing rapidly, building a product that users really love.





Psst -We have two in-house chefs that whip up amazing breakfasts and lunches for the whole team - check out what's cooking at: https://instagram.com/canvalife





Being a Force for good.





One of our core values at Canva, “Being a force for good” means we are actively working towards a world that isn't just good for a small few, but one that’s good for everyone. We believe deeply that bringing together diversity of thoughts, perspectives and expression is key for building the best product for our equally diverse community. To achieve this, we need to constantly work towards making Canva the best place to work, for everyone.