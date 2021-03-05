Job Details

Description:

We are looking to hire a creative, sharp, and driven individual as our UX/UI designer. While UX/UI is the main focus for this role, design work is needed in all aspects of the work we do, from traditional print marketing to web-driven services. We would require you to have a strong knowledge of the Adobe Suite. You also need to possess good time management skills, be self-motivated, and attention to detail is a MUST. Our work environment is relaxed and fun, we are looking for someone who can still get the job done.

Essential Job Functions:

Fluid design skills to fit a variety of clients, companies, and industries.

Professional and outgoing attitude (will be required to interact frequently with customers).

An ability to communicate and work effectively in a team setting.

An ability to manage time effectively while working on multiple projects and with deadlines.

Gather and evaluate user requirements, vision, and boundaries in collaboration with product managers and developers.

Full knowledge of Figma, Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Excellent attention to detail.

Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows, and sitemaps.

Translate big picture goals into beautiful and functional design systems.

Design graphic user interface elements such as menus, tabs, and widgets.

Build page navigation buttons and search fields.

Design websites, apps, and other digital/physical interactive experiences with strategy and user in mind.

Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate sites’ function and appearance.

Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches, and tables).

Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders.

Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images.

Challenge the status quo on performance and optimization.

Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback.

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness).

What We Use:

Figma

Sketch

Illustrator

Indesign

Photoshop

InVision

Qualifications:

Must have at least 2 year of documented experience in creative design and creation of advertising artwork.

Carry a professional look and attitude for regular interactions with clients.

Experience with Adobe suite and Figma to design complete web experiences, traditional print materials, and online graphic elements.

Willing to learn and grow in development and explore new ideas.

High attention to detail.



