Job Details

Fluxon is a product and software development company based out of San Francisco, California. We are founded by a group of ex-Googlers and startup founders who love building great products. We are obsessed with quality and speed, and we love the work we do. Our clients comprise of the most innovative and forward-thinking companies in the world.

Currently, we are looking for an experienced Design Lead to join our team.

Who are you?

You are a master of bringing ideas into reality and an incredibly effective communicator. You are obsessed with breaking new creative ground, through crafting the best ideas and telling the best stories through design. You like working in a team, because you believe the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. You have high integrity, a strong work ethic and you enjoy life outside of work. If this sounds like you, we would love to chat!

Relevant experience and abilities

Skilled storyteller and “conceptor” with experience working in a multidisciplinary environment to develop concepts that delight customers and deliver business results.

Experience in a customer-facing role and in mentoring a team of gifted creatives.

Strong information presentation (visual and written) skills.

A solid grasp of user-centered design and testing methodologies, subsystems, and usability and accessibility concerns.

Passion about all things UX and other areas of design and innovation.

Expert in graphic design, typography, iconography, styling, and animation.

Experience working in an Agile development environment.

Previous experience with and passion for startups.

Bonus if you have competence/experience in

Experience working with US or European clients.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with stakeholders to translate business goals into unique product experiences.

Work closely with the development teams to create and implement design for both client and internal products.

Conduct user requirements analysis, task analysis, conceptual modeling, information architecture design, interaction design, and usability testing.

Promote a culture of empathy for the end-user.

Stay up to date with new technologies, industry, and design trends and demonstrate a passion for learning.

What we offer

Exposure to high-profile startups / big companies in Silicon Valley

Work on challenging projects with sophisticated requirements, and lots of traffic

US Visa Sponsorship

Flexible work hours

Personal development and professional growth

Top-of-the-market salary

Personalized workstation

Paid vacation and holidays



