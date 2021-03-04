Job Details

At Plume, we are building a suite of smart home services with delightful end-to-end user experiences. We have great momentum propelling us forward with our latest $270M Series E funding. Some thoughts from our CEO Fahri Diner on what this investment means for our plans this year and beyond.

The humble and super talented team of designers at Plume sweat over making technology accessible, friendly, and delightful. Along the way, we ensure the work and collaboration at Plume is a satisfying and memorable experience for all.

The Senior Product Designer role requires you to employ a diverse set of techniques to discover, define and address latent user needs across the whole spectrum of the Plume customer journey. If the core attributes below resonate with you, kindly reach out to us. We would love to talk to you!

Design sensibilities demonstrated by your portfolio

Excellent communicator.

Great sense of aesthetic - visually current and forward-looking.

Your attention to detail is inspirational for the whole team.

You think big and are able to break it down into concrete small steps that the team can progressively implement.

Habitually prototype ideas to communicate better. Everything goes, from Keynote to Invision to Framer-like design tools.

Personal leanings

Curious, self-motivated, and collaborative.

Have strong opinions but are thirsty for new inputs that would improve an idea.

Believe in shipping on-time, on-spec.

People and work that inspires you, come from all walks of life, not just the field of design. You are able to clearly articulate why they are inspirational to you.

Prior Experience

Designing for web and mobile consumer products for at least 5+ years.

Required: link to the online portfolio of your prior work.



