Senior Product Designer, Mobile

Hinge Health is finally making it easier to bring expert-recommended care to millions by being the first company to combine wearable-sensor guided exercise therapy with 1-on-1 health coaching, physical therapy, and patient education.

The Hinge Health Digital Clinic is the #1 musculoskeletal (MSK) solution for employers and health plans. Available to over 300+ enterprise customers including Boeing, Salesforce and US Foods, Hinge Health empowers people to reduce chronic pain, opioid use, and surgeries.

Only Hinge Health has clinically validated outcomes across 4 peer-reviewed studies showing reductions in: chronic pain, opioid use, anxiety, depression, absenteeism, and costly surgeries.

4 in 5 employers with a digital MSK solution partner with Hinge Health. Hinge Health has raised $436M to date and has 500+ employees across our San Francisco, Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago, and remote offices.

We’re looking for a mission-driven individual to join us in creating engaging and effective experiences to empower successful behavioral health change. This person will be a thought leader and key contributor within the Design and R+D teams, and will work closely with Engineering, Product, and Clinical teams at Hinge Health.

You will craft an engaging, simple, and effective program that will empower people to do the things they love. Specifically, you will collaborate on product vision, ideation, and workflows; drive interaction patterns, design system components, and visual polish at Hinge Health. You will deliver storyboards, personas, wireframes, prototypes, and specs. You will bring practice improvement, thought leadership, creative thinking, and mentorship for less experienced designers.

Ideal experiences would be in UX, UI, HCI, product design and/or service design for consumer and/or enterprise native mobile and/or web-served apps. Startup, healthcare, fitness, or hardware experience is a plus but not a must. We’re looking for an individual who always begins with and returns to the end user; is comfortable sketching, prototyping, and iterating quickly to share and validate; can see the "big picture" with a strong desire to continuously improve every detail of our user experience. You have a solid command over UX and UI best practices. You bring strength in layout, details, and visual hierarchy to support usability and brand presence. You subtly and effectively use those skills to critique and mentor other designers so we can all grow our skills and design a better product and journey for our users.

WHAT YOU'LL ACCOMPLISH

Lead product experience creative vision; identify and visualize opportunities to up-level our products, experiences to benefit our users and our brand

Mentor and/or manage less experienced designers

Collaborate with Product to conceive and refine project requirements, user needs, and business needs

Wireframe workflows for first use, daily use, edge cases, error states, etc

Design layouts, UI, interaction patterns, visual design, and system components

Identify needs and key opportunities for user input; help plan and conduct user research with contextual interviews, think-alouds, A/B tests, surveys and analysis

Collaborate with Engineering to refine specs for initial and ongoing implementations

Communicate design vision and interaction with prototypes, presentations, and mocks

Design experiences and flows that are simple and elegant at feature- and whole app-level

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Portfolio that showcases your command and ability to move fluidly between user experience design and interface design

Bachelor's degree in Interaction Design, Product Design, Human-computer Interaction (HCI), or equivalent

5+ years of UX/product/service design experience

Proficiency in Sketch, Figma, Adobe Creative Suite, Invision; iOS/Android native app patterns, responsive/HTML/CSS design

Self-directed and able to manage multiple complex projects in a timely manner

Experience building and working with design systems, and ability to extend them to scale products in new and bold directions

An ability to receive critique gracefully and provide thoughtful critique to others

Experience designing and shipping successful, elegant whole app feature-level experiences

Comfortable presenting work and using design to build alignment, having direct influence and impact on product direction

BONUS POINTS

Experience in healthcare, education, exercise, or other personal program delivery design

Strength in illustration, iconography and visual design

Proficiency in Framer, Principle

Design for accessibility and/or localizalization

Master’s degree in Interaction Design, HCI or similar

WHAT SHAPES OUR COMPANY

Trust: We trust our teammates to always act in the team and company’s best interest.

Hustle: We’re creative, we’re unrelenting, we find a way.

Effective communication: We’re prompt and concise.

Learn-it-all (vs know-it-all): We’re always willing to learn.

Frugal: We don’t waste money and especially not time.

WHAT YOU'LL LOVE ABOUT US

Competitive compensation with meaningful stock options

Medical, Dental, Vision, Disability and Life Insurance (We cover 100% of your premium and 75% for your dependents)

FSA/HSA accounts

Family & fertility benefit through Maven Clinic

401K match

3 months paid parental leave

Professional Development budget

Monthly wellness benefit

Generous mental health stipend

Noise-cancelling headphones

Work from home policy

Opportunity to join a fantastically talented, diverse, and passionate team at a pivotal time in the company’s lifecycle

If you're interested - we'd love to hear from you. No recruiters, please.

Hinge Health is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, color, national origin, gender (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, status as a protected veteran, status as an individual with a disability, or other applicable legally protected characteristics.

We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.