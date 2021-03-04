Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Company

Gantri’s mission is to empower design. We’re a new kind of marketplace that helps designers create and sell original, affordable and sustainable modern designs directly to consumers. How? By manufacturing designs on-demand using cutting-edge 3D printing and plant-based materials.

We’re the winner of Time’s Best Inventions 2020, Fast Company’s Most Innovative in Design 2020, Gear Patrol’s Top 100 Products of 2020, Architectural Digest’s Cleverest Awards 2020 and many other awards.

The goal of our Design team is to craft beautiful, delightful user experiences and inspire our users across touch points. This is a new team that collaborates closely with Marketing, Software and Industrial Design teams in its daily functions.

Role

Gantri is looking for a highly experienced product designer to craft beautiful, delightful user experiences across our web products of online marketplace, designer Create Hub and digital manufacturing execution system (MES).

The ideal designer will have a passion for taking on complex problems and designing elegant, simple solutions that surprise and delight users - whether it's consumers, designers or our factory workers. You will be responsible for researching, designing, and prototyping new user experiences based on product requirements. Deliverables include design mockups, prototyping, production of visual assets, and documentation required for proper implementation. You flourish in a dynamic, ever-changing, and deadline driven environment. You are a natural collaborator and a phenomenal communicator, able to develop and present design ideas in a large team environment. You will work closely with Marketing, Software and Industrial Design. Prior experience working within a technical environment is a key requirement. You should possess extraordinary visual and user interface design skills, as well as user-centered design principals. You have an affinity for consistency, color use, typography, and a keen eye for subtle details. While exercising a good eye for aesthetics, you are able to grasp and distill highly complex issues and translate them into clean, focused, understandable solutions. Strong communication skills and ability to stay highly organized is essential. Interest in new technologies in web, mobile, and other devices is required. You should be a self-starter, self-motivated, able to work independently, and perform multiple tasks under minimal supervision.

We're a demanding and fast-paced environment where you will work with highly motivated teams on extremely challenging projects. We're looking for individuals that have a passion for our mission to empower design through amazing user experiences.

Requirements

Bachelors Degree in Interaction, Graphic Design, Media Arts or similar.

5+ years work experience

An excellent on-line portfolio showcasing UX, UI and visual design work for cross-device and cross-platform environments

A command of visual and communication design principles

Ability to communicate design concepts through sketches and wireframes.

Highly skilled in Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator, Keynote and other design tools.

Ability to prototype in HTML/CSS/JavaScript, AfterEffects, or other tools.

Experience in designing web app experiences from start to finish as a product designer with familiarity of web development

Enthusiasm for an iterative design process

Able to function independently and in a team environment, with excellent collaboration skills.

Excellent communication and presentation skills; both written and verbal.

Previous experience working in e-commerce environment is a plus.

A passion for Gantri and our mission

Applying

We take every hire seriously, so please do the same when you apply to us. As part of your application, we’d love to see examples of your previous work and a note as to why you think you’d be a great fit for this role. Thank you for your time in advance and we look forward to chatting.



