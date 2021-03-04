Full-Time Mobile UI/UX Designer

Job Details

ConvrtX is looking for someone with a strong background in design. We firmly believe that the UX of a product is one of the most important factors of its success. We want to build beautiful products and you should too.

The ideal candidate is someone who can turn our clients ideas into intuitive and easy to use applications. You will be involved in the entire process of design including workflows and wireframes, usability and function. You will be required to design the UX/UI for native mobile applications as well as responsive web applications.

This role requires you to have an eye for good design and to be at the cutting edge of technology trends. When not working on an external project you will be given opportunity to create concept products allowing you to experiment and trial almost anything you would like. This side of the job is very flexible and so requires someone who wants to take the initiative and show off their skills.

Experience with design either from a previous role or an extensive personal portfolio

Experience designing both web and mobile

Expert with Figma or Sketch

Ability to gather requirements for interfaces

Work closely with our developers and other designers in an agile team environment

Design flows, wireframes and prototypes

Ability to produce clean, sleek, on-trend and functional designs

Identify and solve UX issues

A very competitive starting salary

28 days of holiday + your birthday

Personal development allowance for courses, conferences or anything else to help you progress

Flexible working hours and you can work from home

ConvrtX does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, age, national origin, religion, physical or mental handicaps or disabilities, marital status, Veteran status, sexual orientation, nor any other basis prohibited by law.