Job Details

Ampush is looking for a talented, highly motivated Creative Director to further establish its creative department and drive the team forward to deliver stunning and captivating results-driven digital creative. Our ideal candidate has a killer portfolio, strong people management and mentoring skills, an ability to translate all things creative to the broader organization, and a wealth of experience building successful client relationships.

As experts in digital marketing, Ampush oversees the user’s entire journey – from developing compelling ad creative, to optimizing the onsite user experience, to improving post-click engagement. The Creative Director will be expected to help define digital marketing strategies across channels while guiding the designers, UI/UX designers, and copywriters on the team to work seamlessly with their colleagues across departments.

Our ideal candidate will have demonstrated success in driving acquisition via social media and other digital marketing channels, as well as by optimizing the user experience throughout the entire conversion funnel.

We are committed to building a culture of diversity, equality and inclusion. We believe that our company should resemble the composition of the communities we work in and the customers we serve. Ampush has offices in San Francisco and New York and was recently recognized as a Verified Expert Growth Marketing Agency by TechCrunch.

Responsibilities

Establish and build a more defined Creative Department within the context of Ampush. Serve as a mentor, leader and advocate for the designers, supporting the expansion of our talent and portfolio in the creative space

Educate the Senior Leadership Team regarding the role creative can play within digital marketing and facilitate the integration of creative across all internal and external efforts

Elevate and streamline the quality of creative output across all partnerships to ensure creative consistently meets or surpases client expectations

Provide an innovative, yet data-driven, perspective to set the tone for creative strategy at Ampush. Play an integral role in business development and help to better define Ampush as an expert in the creative space for direct-response marketing

Create growth opportunities for the creative department both internally and externally. Facilitate knowledge-shares among designers to ensure learnings and key-insights are applied across partnerships where relevant

Define an informative and structured onboarding process for new designers and/or designers switching to a new partner to ensure a positive and productive experience for both the individual as well as for the client.

Be the visionary for the creative department — pushing convention, building forward-thinking teams and taking calculated risks

Requirements

10+ years experience within the design industry

5+ years in a creative leadership/management role

Thorough understanding of the creative process, project management principles and managing client relationships

Provide conceptual oversight and creative direction, constantly pushing and elevating the quality of creative output

Top-notch written, presentation and verbal communication skills

Ability to manage competing priorities, deadlines, and multiple stakeholders

Social fluency and a strong working knowledge of how to drive conversion and engagement across channels

Ability to travel, as needed, between Ampush offices

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Great Benefits

Competitive salary and equity

100% Medical, Dental, and Vision coverage

401(K) with match

Life and AD&D coverage

Employee Assistance Program

Flexible Spending Account benefits

Uncapped vacation and sick time

Discounted gym and Zipcar memberships

Subsidized lunches

