Job Details
UI/UX Designer
We are looking for an UI/UX Designer, who understands DESIGN SYSTEMS and is passionate about solving complex business problems and creating beautiful and intelligent designs.
We will be happy to have you on our team if you:
- Apply conceptual thinking to create world-class visual design services across multiple touchpoints (web, mobile, tablet, infographics, events, environments and others), successfully bringing together the user and client needs, business goals and technical realities
- have experience working with Figma
- are hip, inventive, and love a challenge
- love collaborating
- are mad UX & Design