UI/UX Designer

We are looking for an UI/UX Designer, who understands DESIGN SYSTEMS and is passionate about solving complex business problems and creating beautiful and intelligent designs.


We will be happy to have you on our team if you:

  • Apply conceptual thinking to create world-class visual design services across multiple touchpoints (web, mobile, tablet, infographics, events, environments and others), successfully bringing together the user and client needs, business goals and technical realities 
  • have experience working with Figma
  • are hip, inventive, and love a challenge
  • love collaborating
  • are mad UX & Design


Dtail Studio
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Mar 03, 2021
Team Members
