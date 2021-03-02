Job Details

We are hiring our first ever product designer to make Tyltgo's merchant-, courier-, and customer-facing products.

Tyltgo is adding to our team of passionate people who are building an affordable and reliable same-day delivery service for local merchants. We are equipping brick-and-mortar and direct-to-consumer retailers with the ability to offer same-day delivery to their customers, through an innovative product and business model. We are already working with well-known and beloved local brands in Ontario and rapidly growing. If you’re looking to work at a company that is building the future of last-mile logistics, join Tyltgo.

Your role, as the first Product Designer on the team, is to own the end-to-end design of the entire product - including our merchant-facing dashboard, mobile apps for couriers, and live tracking page for recipients. You will collaborate closely with operations and engineering, as well as speak frequently with our merchant and courier partners, who love our product, but also have lots of great feedback on how to improve.

What you'll be doing:

Reimagining the entire design of the company and the product and owning it.

Defining the experiences of helping merchants, couriers, and recipients in their end-to-end journey. Manage multiple projects at once, both large and small.

Owning the end-to-end product development process, partnering closely with cross functional partners like engineering, operations, customer service, and sales.

Contributing to business strategy, requirement definition and feature prioritization.

We're looking for someone with:

Minimum 3 (ideally 5-7+) years of industry experience as a product designer.

Strong systems thinking, information architecture, and interaction design skills.

Communication skills necessary to translate between the needs of users and internal stakeholders, and the technical and physical realities of building a same-day delivery service.

Interest and excitement about problem solving, a track record for being self-driven, and experience managing multiple projects at the same time.

Expertise in Sketch, Figma, Principle, and other tools for generating wireframes, designs, prototypes and specifications.

Demonstrated history for leading the design of complex, large-scale tools that are simple, elegant, and beautiful.

Aptitude for shipping and able to balance quality and time.

Proven skills in visual storytelling.

Thrives in a fast-paced, ambiguous environment.

Nice-to-haves / Okay-not-to-haves:

Experience with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Experience with digital brand touch points such as web, digital advertising, branded content and more.

Experience with graphic design tools such as Illustrator.

Prior start-up experience with a desire to understand all aspects of the business from marketing and sales to product development.

Here are some projects you would work on:

Redesign the merchant dashboard to help merchants easily track live orders, check invoices, and troubleshoot any isses.

Revamp the courier apps to make them more intuitive and user-friendly, as the user flow of couriers on the Tyltgo platform is fairly complex.

Craft succinct and personable messages that get sent to recipients to prompt them to track their package.

Rebrand and redesign the company website to align with your design vision.

If this sounds exciting to you:

We can't wait to hear from you. Please submit your application here!

About us

Tyltgo is reimagining same-day delivery for local merchants. Currently, brick-and-mortar retailers have two options for same-day delivery: they can build it in-house or pay for it. Building an in-house delivery fleet is expensive, time-consuming, and distracts businesses away from their core operations. Paying for it means they either use large online marketplaces and give up their brand identity, or resort to slow and outdated shipping options in an industry that is in desperate need of innovations. Tyltgo empowers brick-and-mortar retailers and e-commerce brands with affordable and reliable same-day delivery under their own brand name.

We are backed by Y Combinator, the co-founder of the Southeast Asian unicorn Traveloka, and several other reputable VC funds, angel investors, and successful entrepreneurs.

Join us to build the future of same-day delivery.