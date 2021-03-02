All Jobs
In 1954, in Columbus, Indiana, Eero Saarinen designed a bank with glass walls, no offices, and a completely open floor plan. It was surrounded by trees; the furniture was made by Herman Miller; the lobby flooring was thick, rustic brick. The bank was built with transparency and community at its core.

Since 1954, a lot of things have happened — Saarinen’s bank branch is now a conference center, people increasingly live on the internet, and it’s hard to think of a single bank that still applies design thinking to their product.

Mercury is building a bank for startups. We believe building a bank in 2021 revolves around thoughtful design, and we’re looking to add a product designer to our team to help.

You’ll:

  • Take ownership of large portions of a complex product
  • Work across the entire design stack, including: speccing projects; designing workflows, detailed interactions, and high-fidelity visuals; and ensuring quality implementation
  • Find elegant solutions to user problems, and think critically from the user perspective
  • Simplify and cull design elements with a ruthless eye
  • Craft designs from first principles (referencing existing solutions is often a poor idea in banking)
  • Imbue mundane tasks and flows with a feeling of wonder
  • Prototype multiple visual and UX concepts and then narrow them to the right solution
  • Explain and debate the reasoning behind your product decisions
  • Work directly with 2–4 engineers, the business team, a product designer, and a visual designer

You should:

  • Have the ability to design whole systems, not just interface elements or static pages
  • Have experience and interest in the entire design stack, including UI/UX, visual design, and interaction design
  • Have experience building for a variety of form factors, including mobile
  • Understand when no design is the best design
  • Have a strong personal design aesthetic and also understand the Mercury aesthetic
  • Want to create elegant, calm designs that predict and exceed users’ expectations
  • Feel comfortable anticipating and designing for edge cases
  • Understand the balance between perfect design and getting to market
  • Exhibit kindness and humility in everyday interactions

Does this sound like you? You can apply here.

Job Type
Full-time
Location
United States or Canada
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Mar 02, 2021
