Job Details

In 1954, in Columbus, Indiana, Eero Saarinen designed a bank with glass walls, no offices, and a completely open floor plan. It was surrounded by trees; the furniture was made by Herman Miller; the lobby flooring was thick, rustic brick. The bank was built with transparency and community at its core.

Since 1954, a lot of things have happened — Saarinen’s bank branch is now a conference center, people increasingly live on the internet, and it’s hard to think of a single bank that still applies design thinking to their product.

Mercury is building a bank for startups. We believe building a bank in 2021 revolves around thoughtful design, and we’re looking to add a product designer to our team to help.

You’ll:

Take ownership of large portions of a complex product

Work across the entire design stack, including: speccing projects; designing workflows, detailed interactions, and high-fidelity visuals; and ensuring quality implementation

Find elegant solutions to user problems, and think critically from the user perspective

Simplify and cull design elements with a ruthless eye

Craft designs from first principles (referencing existing solutions is often a poor idea in banking)

Imbue mundane tasks and flows with a feeling of wonder

Prototype multiple visual and UX concepts and then narrow them to the right solution

Explain and debate the reasoning behind your product decisions

Work directly with 2–4 engineers, the business team, a product designer, and a visual designer

You should:

Have the ability to design whole systems, not just interface elements or static pages

Have experience and interest in the entire design stack, including UI/UX, visual design, and interaction design

Have experience building for a variety of form factors, including mobile

Understand when no design is the best design

Have a strong personal design aesthetic and also understand the Mercury aesthetic

Want to create elegant, calm designs that predict and exceed users’ expectations

Feel comfortable anticipating and designing for edge cases

Understand the balance between perfect design and getting to market

Exhibit kindness and humility in everyday interactions

Does this sound like you? You can apply here.