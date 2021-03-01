Sr. Motion Graphic Designer

Job Details

Wondershare Technology is a leading global consumer software company dedicated in providing integrated lifestyle technology solutions for our users across the world. Making people’s lives easier through innovative technology and delighting them along the way is what drives us. Our diverse collection of user-friendly products are designed with simplicity and utility in mind.

We are seeking a passionate, creative and motivated Senior Motion Graphic Designer to join our Design family! You will be designing a wide variety of things across digital and offline media. To be successful in this position, you’ll be a self-starter, capable of delivering brilliant creative ideas, and show amazing attention to detail.

This is a Full-Time contract role with possible extensions and potential to turn into a permanent position for the right fit.

ONLY CANDIDATES WITH A SHOWREEL LINK WILL BE CONSIDERED.

In this role, you will:

· Assist Lead Designer to lead a small team (3-4) of Designers

· Participate in brainstorming sessions and contribute creative ideas based on user feedback, platform, industry trends and regional cultures.

· Design and produce world class video effects such as animated titles, transitions, graphic overlays, stickers, as well as special effects.

· Stay up to date on the latest trends and development in the motion graphic and video editing industries.

· Complete project from start to finish independently.

· Collaborate with fellow designers to develop amazing end products.

Basic Qualifications:

· Team Leading experience is a plus

· 7+ years experience as a Motion Graphic Designer.

· Excellent understanding of 2D/3Danimation production process

· Professional experienced in Adobe After Effects and/or Cinema4D

· Professional experienced with Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop and Illustrator)

· Experience with Cinema4D / Blender is a plus

· Excellent time and project management skills

· The ability to see a project through from conception to completion

· Portfolio and demo reel show your strong skill set

Prefer to have:

· Knowledge of video editing and postproduction

· Traditional illustration and design skills are an asset

· mobile video industry background

· Ability to communicate in other languages such as Chinese and Japanese.

· Bachelor’s degree or above, design or animation major is preferred

Compensation Package:

· Competitive salary commensurate with experience

· Bonus incentive program, paid quarterly

· Comprehensive benefits after 3 months including extended health and dental

· Personal spending account + Health spending account

· Vacation: 15 weekdays

· Paid sick days

· Half day Fridays!

· Lots of growth opportunities

Due to the high volume of applications we receive, only those shortlisted will be contacted. Thank you for your interest in career opportunities at Wondershare.

Wondershare is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, colour, ancestry, place of origin, religion, family status, marital status, physical disability, mental disability, sex, age, sexual orientation, political belief or conviction of a criminal or summary conviction offence unrelated to their employment.