All Jobs
Job Details

Lead Marketing Designer

Copy

Nulab is a team of fun-spirited innovators dedicated to creating collaboration software for modern teams. Our products are loved by over 4 million users across 190 countries. With headquarters in Fukuoka, Japan and offices spanning New York City, Tokyo, and Kyoto, our company is growing quickly.

We’re looking for a talented lead designer to join our growing marketing team. As a member of our creative design team, you will take a lead role in managing and expanding Nulab’s brand identity and ensuring consistent implementation of these design choices across all digital collateral.

Responsibilities:

  • Work directly with marketing design team and lead the production.
  • Execute design projects from ideation to implementation for a variety of mediums including website, social media, and other digital assets.
  • Execute design projects from ideation to implementation.
  • Partner closely with product teams and editorial teams to ensure design executions across all channels, including product, emails and websites.
  • Be tasked with evolving the visual identity of the Nulab brand and collaborating within the organization to ensure consistency is conveyed across the platforms.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Online portfolio
  • 5+ years’ experience designing for a B2B audiences, from either the agency side or product side
  • Experience working for a SaaS product or tech company is a big plus
  • Strong experience creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows, and site maps.
  • An excellent sense of design, color, layout, form, imagery, typography, and composition
  • Ability to prioritize multiple projects and collaborate in a fast-moving environment
  • Experienced with Adobe Creative Suite, Figma, and Google tools

Benefits:

  • Fully covered health, vision, and dental insurance
  • Generous paid vacation
  • Autonomous and hands-on role with real impact — you’ll be joining Nulab at an exciting time of growth!
  • Work with a fun, collaborative, and close-knit team.  
  • Flexible work arrangements  
Apply for this position
Nulab, Inc
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
New York, NY
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Feb 26, 2021
You might also like
  1. Brand / Graphic Design Jobs in New York City
  2. Brand / Graphic Design Jobs in New York
  3. Brand / Graphic Design Jobs
  4. Remote Brand / Graphic Design Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Search Brand & Graphic Designers in New York City
  2. Search Brand & Graphic Designers in New York
  3. Search Brand & Graphic Designers
  4. Search Remote Brand & Graphic Designers
Apply for this position