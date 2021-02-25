Junior Motion Graphic Designer

Job Details

Work you’ll do

Virtual effects has become an increasingly necessary part of the film environment these days and a talented motion designer is worth their weight in gold. But you don't need us to tell you that, because that's the world you're living in. Whether you’re adding holographic humanoids into an office space or creating an animated short to explain the air-speed velocity of an unladen swallow, you are the creative visionary with the magic wand.

If you’re confident in your motion graphics talent, keep up with current graphic trends and love collaborating with other talented individuals, then this position is for you!

· Design cutting edge motion graphics using AE to bring our videos to life – some may be integrated overlays with live action, and others may be full-scale animated videos

· Provide creative vision to the editing process, bringing your own style to create beautifully composed work

· Create 2D and 3D animations from scratch

· Be a key part of the original creative vision at the start of each project (we’re not just going to hand you a pile of assets and wish you luck), to include pitching original concepts, and development of storyboards and/or treatment books

Required Qualifications

· 1+ years of experience creating and animating motion graphics, and or relevant internship or part time experience (Adobe After Effects experience mandatory)

· 1+ years of experience working directly with clients to gather requirements, pitch design concepts, iterate on content, and deliver the final product. Or similar relevant experience.

· A strong sense of editorial timing and direction

· History of telling compelling stories through unique creative assets and visual interactions

Preferred Qualifications

· 1+ years of experience editing video assets (Premiere preferred)

· Cinema 4D experience

· Designing and animating for 360 /immersive video content

· Color correction experience

· Working knowledge of Photoshop and Illustrator

Deloitte offers a competitive and comprehensive benefits package for full time employees, including 401k, pension plan, health, dental, and much more.

The team

Deloitte Consulting LLP’s Government & Public Services (GPS) Digital Customer team is creating a new model for a new age: we’re a creative agency and a consultancy. Understanding the digital space and preparing for what’s next is at our core. Data is our heart, Agile is our passion, and user experience is our soul. We help government deliver next-generation citizen experiences, reshape how work gets done, and rewire the way government intersects with technology. That’s the power of driving disruption.

How you’ll grow

At Deloitte, our professional development plan focuses on helping people at every level of their career to identify and use their strengths to do their best work every day. From entry-level employees to senior leaders, we believe there’s always room to learn. We offer opportunities to help sharpen skills in addition to hands-on experience in the global, fast-changing business world. From on-the-job learning experiences to formal development programs at Deloitte University, our professionals have a variety of opportunities to continue to grow throughout their career. Explore Deloitte University, The Leadership Center.