Senior Shopify Developer

Revolt is redefining expectations of the customer experience and product excellence that creators, their fans and communities can expect from a branded campaign with cohesive apparel and merchandise - with renowned clients including Corpse Husband, JSchlatt, SwaggerSouls, The Misfits and EBOYS to name just a few.

We're an eager and rapidly growing merchandising company seeking emerging talent who are excited to work in an incredibly agile and creative business. Our willingness to push creative boundaries and create truly unique merchandising experiences on competitive timelines is why creators are jumping ship from traditional providers that remain boxed in.

If the above sounds like a breath of exciting, fresh air, then you might be the perfect fit.

Revolt is seeking a skilled front-end developer to complement our talented design team. Working alongside our passionate team of creatives, you'll be responsible for the development and implementation of unique creator merchandise experiences - constantly raising the bar of expectations for merchandising stores across our industry.

The ideal candidate will have an understanding of the design lifecycle and a drive to take initiative in the design of visual language, which will be vital to the success in the role.

Reporting directly to the creative director, the ideal candidate should have self-confidence in their abilities and be able to work autonomously during the development phase of projects, as well as setting and meeting personal deadlines.

Job Responsibilities

Developing & maintaining Shopify storefronts for our large network of clients

Working collaboratively with our design team to refine & prepare concepts for clients

Exploring innovative ideas & developing unique experiences for larger projects

Supporting the design phase from inception to production

Participate in the management & coordination of simultaneous development projects

We're looking for someone who...

Has at least 3 years experience working in front end development

HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Understands design fundamentals & has a keen eye for detail

Has significant experience in adapting to & building both Shopify stores and templates

Is competent in SEO best practices & optimising for performance

Has prior experience with modern frameworks such as Angular, Vue & React are a bonus

Possesses confidence in working autonomously as an independent developer

Is willing to embrace & adapt to feedback from designers

Holds a desire to propose & tackle technically challenging projects

Proficiency in back-end development is a significant bonus

Is motivated to explore the unknown & take risks in web design

Is open to the possibility of leading a team of developers

Demonstrates a keen eye for design fundamentals

We offer the opportunity to work remotely with competitive compensation packages appropriate to industry experience and skillset. You'll have the opportunity to work in an incredibly fast paced industry and business where we can assist in developing your skills while working on fresh and unique projects on a monthly basis.

Where possible, please provide references to past work & portfolios.