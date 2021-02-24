UX/UI Designer

Job Details

Are you passionate about designing beautiful websites and apps with a focus on the end user? Our UX team is looking for a designer who is strong in visual design. You should be comfortable working in a highly creative, fast-paced environment and confident in creating resonant and intuitive user experiences.





Preferred Qualifications and Experience:

2–5 years of experience working in UX, interaction design, mobile/app design, web design or related field; agency experience is a plus

A portfolio that showcases a variety of visually compelling websites and/or digital products

Highly curious and passionate about creating engaging, memorable experiences

Confident presenting creative work to clients, can articulate technical and design details in a clear and approachable manner

An understanding of the capabilities of HTML/CSS (no coding required); experience designing for React is a plus

Solid understanding of user interface design best practices and mobile platform-specific design patterns



