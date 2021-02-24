All Jobs
UX/UI Designer

Are you passionate about designing beautiful websites and apps with a focus on the end user? Our UX team is looking for a designer who is strong in visual design. You should be comfortable working in a highly creative, fast-paced environment and confident in creating resonant and intuitive user experiences.


Preferred Qualifications and Experience:

  • 2–5 years of experience working in UX, interaction design, mobile/app design, web design or related field; agency experience is a plus
  • A portfolio that showcases a variety of visually compelling websites and/or digital products
  • Highly curious and passionate about creating engaging, memorable experiences
  • Confident presenting creative work to clients, can articulate technical and design details in a clear and approachable manner
  • An understanding of the capabilities of HTML/CSS (no coding required); experience designing for React is a plus
  • Solid understanding of user interface design best practices and mobile platform-specific design patterns


Job Type
Full-time
Location
Nashville, TN
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Feb 24, 2021
