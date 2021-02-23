Sr. Product Designer

Job Details

Armorblox is building the next generation of security products and designing to solve the pain points associated with different business personas and use cases is key to this role. At Armorblox, the design team is responsible for building a user experience that our customers simply love. Designers are strategic partners in the product innovation and implementation process. You’ll lead the way in connecting the dots between user insights, design patterns, UI/UX best practices, and business goals by partnering with product, customer success, engineering, and go-to-market teams.

Our design org runs in Figma, but are open to investing in the very best tools to enable you to do your job. This role will report to the Director of Product.





Responsibilities

Prototype visual design: As a product designer, you'll be involved at every stage of design work. You’ll help to refine Armorblox’s design system, as well as design new feature experiences (mock-ups, wireframes, prototypes). You will flesh out the high-level workflow and micro-interactions of a feature, and execute on a crisp and effective visual design.

User research: Develop a deep understanding of user persona and pain points through user research, interviews, and/or usability testing. You'll work with customer success teams to interview and learn from the users we serve. You'll pair qualitative methods (e.g. scripted usability tests and contextual inquiry) with quantitative information, like product and usage metrics.

Cross-functional collaboration: You’ll work closely with product, customer success and even go-to-market teams to understand our customer needs and realize our design ideas. You'll work with engineers and product team members as partners and collaborate with them to build and iterate on user-facing features.

Requirements

To be considered for this position you must submit your design portfolio to highlight projects that demonstrate your designs. Examples should specifically include SaaS platform designs with a consumer-grade experience.

5+ years of experience creating user workflows, mock-ups, and wireframes while collaborating with cross-functional teams including Engineering, Product, Customer Success, QA, and Executive Leadership.

Bachelor’s degree in Design or equivalent professional experience.

Experience building a brand identity, defining color schemas, typographies, design libraries and design systems that scale as the product evolves.

Ability to conduct user research and usability studies to help in iterating user-centered designs, and prototypes.

The applicant has an eye for consumer-grade UI, and can leverage this knowledge and intuition to quickly understand and build for complex business workflows across multiple personas.

Familiarity with evolving technologies, HTML, CSS, JavaScript and frameworks, mobile web/apps, responsive design, iOS, data visualization, etc

Ability to accept feedback and redirect own work with limited supervision

Plus

Prior experience using Figma

Our People are our most important asset.

We believe in recruiting the best talent that enhances our culture, embodies our values and empowers Armorblox. We center our programs and initiatives around our People and are committed to an inclusive and diverse team through programs and initiatives, equal pay, competitive benefits, and more.



