Product Designer
Aspiration is the first VC-backed neobank on a mission to be the leading consumer financial services brand and company focused on sustainability and the environment. At Aspiration, we created the category of sustainable, socially responsible retail consumer finance. We offer unique financial products to let people save, spend, and invest their money in ways that make them more financially secure and align with their personal values. Unlike other financial institutions, Aspiration is committed to building a relationship with our customers based on trust and aligning the customer’s success with our own. Aspiration has raised over $200M in funding to date, and is growing quickly.
As a Product Designer at Aspiration, you’ll work closely with our growing team to create experiences that help our customers manage their money and understand their impact on the world around them. You will help to improve our current banking products through a solid understanding of our customers and what is important to them, and you’ll also create innovative new tools and features that take the Aspiration experience to the next level.
What You'll Do
- Design web and native mobile app experiences that delight our customers and help drive the company vision
- Partner with product, engineering, data, marketing, and other teams to ensure a quality end-to-end customer experience
- Create consistent and thoughtful designs that include user flows, interaction designs, information architecture, and more
- Champion customer empathy and express the voice of the customer to cross-functional colleagues
- Prototype and test interactions, then iterate based on findings
- Effectively communicate and articulate design rationales and key concepts
- Pitch and present designs to stakeholders for sign-off
- Provide accurate specifications for engineering partners
- Create documentation and design system resources to help ensure a consistent experience across various features
- Participate in design reviews and feedback sessions to help the design team grow together
What You'll Bring
- Ability to lead projects from end to end and collaborate with Product Managers and Engineers
- Ability to take conceptual solutions from wireframe to prototyping
- Experience creating documentation to communicate intent, interaction states, and behaviors
- Proficiency in mapping and articulating basic user journeys
- Experience working within and extending design systems
- Strong understanding of iOS and Android native app patterns
- Strong understanding of visual design basics (color theory, typography, spacing)
- Strong understanding of digital design fundamentals (forms, interaction methods, responsive design, etc.)
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
What You'll Get
- Work for a mission-driven company to transform the lives of millions by building a better, values-oriented financial firm
- Competitive Salary and Equity Incentives
- Robust Healthcare Plans (medical, dental, vision)
- 401K & Unlimited Vacation Time
- Diverse & Inclusive Culture