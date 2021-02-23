Job Details

Aspiration is the first VC-backed neobank on a mission to be the leading consumer financial services brand and company focused on sustainability and the environment. At Aspiration, we created the category of sustainable, socially responsible retail consumer finance. We offer unique financial products to let people save, spend, and invest their money in ways that make them more financially secure and align with their personal values. Unlike other financial institutions, Aspiration is committed to building a relationship with our customers based on trust and aligning the customer’s success with our own. Aspiration has raised over $200M in funding to date, and is growing quickly.





As a Product Designer at Aspiration, you’ll work closely with our growing team to create experiences that help our customers manage their money and understand their impact on the world around them. You will help to improve our current banking products through a solid understanding of our customers and what is important to them, and you’ll also create innovative new tools and features that take the Aspiration experience to the next level.

What You'll Do

Design web and native mobile app experiences that delight our customers and help drive the company vision

Partner with product, engineering, data, marketing, and other teams to ensure a quality end-to-end customer experience

Create consistent and thoughtful designs that include user flows, interaction designs, information architecture, and more

Champion customer empathy and express the voice of the customer to cross-functional colleagues

Prototype and test interactions, then iterate based on findings

Effectively communicate and articulate design rationales and key concepts

Pitch and present designs to stakeholders for sign-off

Provide accurate specifications for engineering partners

Create documentation and design system resources to help ensure a consistent experience across various features

Participate in design reviews and feedback sessions to help the design team grow together

What You'll Bring

Ability to lead projects from end to end and collaborate with Product Managers and Engineers

Ability to take conceptual solutions from wireframe to prototyping

Experience creating documentation to communicate intent, interaction states, and behaviors

Proficiency in mapping and articulating basic user journeys

Experience working within and extending design systems

Strong understanding of iOS and Android native app patterns

Strong understanding of visual design basics (color theory, typography, spacing)

Strong understanding of digital design fundamentals (forms, interaction methods, responsive design, etc.)

Strong written and verbal communication skills

What You'll Get

Work for a mission-driven company to transform the lives of millions by building a better, values-oriented financial firm

Competitive Salary and Equity Incentives

Robust Healthcare Plans (medical, dental, vision)

401K & Unlimited Vacation Time

Diverse & Inclusive Culture



